McCann Systems Announces 2025-2026 STEM Scholarship Winner

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems is proud to announce the recipient of its sixth annual STEM scholarship, an award designed to support the next generation of innovators in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

After reviewing many strong applications, Joshua Ivey stood out as this year's scholarship winner.

Joshua is an incoming freshman at Emory University, where he will be studying Neuroscience and Behavioral Biology. He is committed to advancing patient care and conducting research on neurological diseases, with the goal of becoming a neurosurgeon who makes a meaningful impact on people's lives.

Outside the classroom, Joshua balances his academics with extracurriculars, including track and cross country. He also enjoys exploring classic literature, with a particular appreciation for the novel White Knights. These pursuits reflect his curiosity, discipline, and commitment to growth.

Looking ahead, Joshua plans to earn his undergraduate degree at Emory University before continuing at Emory School of Medicine to complete his MD and neurosurgery residency. His dedication, perseverance, and commitment to improving healthcare make him an outstanding representative of the next generation of STEM leaders.

Joshua offered advice for future applicants: "Find topics that are relevant to day-to-day life. I want to do neurosurgery because I want to help everyone, not just certain groups, but everybody. Keep your topic simple and grounded, so it's relatable."

McCann Systems is committed to fostering the growth of future STEM innovators, and the annual STEM Scholarship exemplifies this dedication. For more information about McCann Systems and its initiatives, please visit https://mccannsystems.com/.

