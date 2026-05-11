McCann Systems Announces Key Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth

HARTFORD, Conn., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems, an award-winning commercial audiovisual integration firm serving corporate, educational, and experiential markets, today announced a series of strategic leadership promotions within its engineering and client engagement teams. These advancements reflect the company's ongoing growth and its commitment to investing in proven, high‑impact leaders to support clients nationwide.

As part of this announcement, Ken Newbury has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts & Partnerships, Darren Clark to Vice President of Engineering, and Jim Trudell to Director of Engineering.

In his expanded role, Ken Newbury will focus on deepening relationships within the architecture and design community while continuing to support enterprise clients and key manufacturing partners. With more than 21 years at McCann Systems, Ken brings a rare depth of institutional knowledge and credibility across the organization and industry. His career has uniquely spanned both sales and engineering disciplines, enabling him to bridge technical excellence with client strategy and help drive McCann Systems' continued expansion in experiential and enterprise technology solutions.

"Ken's ability to operate fluently across technical and client‑facing environments, paired with his decades of commitment to McCann, has consistently delivered value to our partners," said Tom Treichel, Co‑CEO of McCann Systems. "This promotion reflects both his long‑standing impact and the importance of strategic partnerships to our continued growth."

Darren Clark, who brings over 13 years of experience at McCann Systems and 30+ years in the industry, steps into the Vice President of Engineering role after successfully leading the engineering and drafting teams through significant growth. In this role, he will continue to elevate engineering excellence and collaboration across the organization.

"Darren has built and mentored a highly capable engineering team while delivering outstanding results for our most prominent clients," Tom Treichel added. "His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening our technical capabilities as the company continues to scale."

Jim Trudell assumes the role of Director of Engineering, working closely with Darren to advance tools, workflows, and best practices that enable engineers to focus on high‑value design and client engagement. Since joining McCann Systems in 2023, Jim has been recognized for his pragmatic leadership style, technical expertise, and commitment to continuous improvement.

"Jim has earned the trust of both clients and colleagues through his steady leadership and innovative thinking," said Tom Treichel. "His promotion underscores our commitment to developing leaders who enhance both performance and culture."

These leadership promotions represent an important step in McCann Systems' broader growth strategy and reinforce the company's focus on talent development, innovation, and client success.

"I'm confident that Ken, Darren, and Jim will continue to thrive in their new roles and play key roles in McCann Systems' growth in 2026 and beyond," Tom Treichel concluded.

About McCann Systems

McCann Systems is an award-winning audiovisual integrator specializing in innovative, immersive solutions. The company strengthens communication, collaboration, and engagement by prioritizing creativity and customer service for clients worldwide.

Contact

Matt Wilson

Director of Marketing, McCann Systems

[email protected]

SOURCE McCann Systems