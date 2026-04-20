McCann Systems Appoints Co-CEOs to Lead Next Chapter of Growth

HARTFORD, Conn., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems, a leading audiovisual integration firm serving corporate, education, and experiential markets, today announced the appointment of Josh Bittner and Tom Treichel as Co-Chief Executive Officers, effective immediately.

The co-CEO structure reflects McCann Systems' commitment to external growth and client satisfaction, while maintaining excellence in internal health and culture.

"Tom and I have been in lockstep for our 27 years working together, with the last 13 at McCann," shared Josh Bittner. "We know the future is bright for the McCann brand. To maximize that opportunity, it is important that we give laser focus to our clients and partners, as well as our employees, who are wholly responsible for our success. Dividing those duties is critical to ensuring we continue to be a go-to partner for enterprise clients and the experiential design community well into the future."

Bittner, previously SVP of Sales and Marketing, will lead business development, strategic partnerships, and brand strategy as the company continues to invest in both the experiential AV space with its McCannX division, and the unified communications market.

Treichel, who most recently served as President and COO, will oversee operations, client delivery, and finance. "McCann Systems has built an exceptional reputation for quality and reliability," noted Treichel. "We're excited to build upon that foundation together by strengthening our internal talent and providing our clients with a best-in-class experience."

The announcement comes as McCann Systems marks 30 years in the AV integration industry. The company maintains a world-class portfolio spanning experiential integration for sports, entertainment, museums, retail, and transportation, along with unified communications for corporate, education, and healthcare sectors.

About McCann

McCann Systems is an award-winning audiovisual integrator that specializes in innovative solutions. McCann Systems enhances communication, collaboration, and engagement by prioritizing creativity and customer service.

Contact

Matt Wilson, Director of Marketing, McCann Systems

[email protected]

SOURCE McCann Systems