McCann Systems Wins Best Casino Award for DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems , the leading provider of commercial audiovisual integration , has once again been recognized for its exceptional work in the casino industry. Commercial Integrator Magazine awarded McCann Systems the Best Casino award for their work on DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field .

The award marks the fifth consecutive year that McCann Systems has won Best Casino or Sportsbook, solidifying its position as the industry leader in AV integration for casinos and sportsbooks. Their innovative designs, state-of-the-art technology, and exceptional customer service have set them apart from competitors and earned them a loyal clientele.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Commercial Integrator, and congratulations to the entire team for five years straight," said Matt Wilson , Director of Marketing at McCann Systems. Al Ragone , the Senior Field Applications Engineer responsible for the Wrigley Field deployment, added, "I was proud to work on the DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field because it represents, more than anything, what McCann and our amazing team are capable of from start to finish." Al continued, "When you're there, eye-opening technology encompasses you, enhancing the amazing feeling of being in such a historic venue. It's not just an audiovisual system. It's a unique experience."

McCann Systems' commitment to delivering powerful AV integration from the most talented team in the commercial audiovisual industry has made it the go-to partner for casinos, museums, education, and corporate audiovisual technology. Their experts work closely with clients to understand their needs, provide customized solutions that meet their requirements, and establish long-term relationships.

With this latest ProAV award, McCann continues solidifying its reputation as the top choice for commercial AV integration in the entertainment and hospitality industries . As technology advances and customer expectations rise, McCann Systems remains at the forefront, consistently delivering exceptional client results- and bringing home impressive hardware for the trophy case .

About McCann:

McCann is a leading audiovisual integrator, creating innovative and immersive solutions for corporate, educational, and entertainment environments. With a wealth of expertise and a commitment to exceptional customer service, McCann Systems delivers cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance communication, collaboration, and engagement. For more information, visit www.mccannsystems.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram .

Contact:

Matt Wilson

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

980-258-2390

SOURCE McCann Systems