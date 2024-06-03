McCann Welcomes Brandon Harp as Director of Digital Experiences

EDISON, N.J., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems is thrilled to announce Brandon Harp's appointment as the Director of Digital Experiences. Based in New Jersey, Brandon will spearhead the development of innovative AV solutions for clients worldwide.

Brandon brings a wealth of experience and thought leadership to McCann Systems. A creative technologist and a nominee for the 2022 AV Person of the Year by AV Magazine, Brandon has been a significant pioneer in the Pro AV industry since 2008. He was recently honored as a 2023 Honor Roll Recipient by Commercial Integrator, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in the field.

Josh Bittner, SVP of Sales and Marketing at McCann Systems, expressed his enthusiasm about Brandon's addition to the team: "McCann has been at the forefront of experiential design and integration since the company was founded in 1998. We are excited to add Brandon's expertise and experience in this area to our team and feel he will make a significant impact on our business."

Brandon is known for his consultative approach to projects, particularly large-scale experiential technology installations. His focus on understanding a client's needs and delivering innovative solutions through digital content and immersive environments will be a cornerstone of his role at McCann Systems.

Upon joining McCann Systems, Brandon shared his excitement: "I'm thankful for the opportunity to join McCann, where I will focus on designing, building, and servicing creative technology solutions. McCann recognizes the growth potential behind AV systems that create memorable human experiences through cutting-edge media and transformative digital engagement." He continued, "What excites me about McCann Systems is their commitment to delivering world-class experiential projects that span multiple verticals across the US and around the globe. Operationally, they understand what it takes to execute these types of projects."

Brandon Harp and McCann Systems will be in Las Vegas for InfoComm 2024 the week of June 10. To set up a meeting or collaborate with Brandon and our Pro AV team, contact [email protected].

About McCann:

McCann is a leading audiovisual integrator, creating innovative and immersive solutions for corporate, educational, and entertainment environments. With talented AV experts and a commitment to exceptional customer service, McCann Systems delivers impressive technology and managed services solutions that enhance communication, collaboration, and engagement. For more information, visit www.mccannsystems.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

