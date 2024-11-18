Design-build services for major facility expansion creates drought-resilient drinking water supply

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCarthy-Jacobs (NYSE:J) joint venture was selected to design and build the Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion, a critical component of Water Replenishment District (WRD) of Southern California's Brackish Groundwater Reclamation Program and its larger "WIN 4 ALL" initiative. The desalination expansion project will treat salt water in the West Coast Groundwater Basin and create a more resilient local drinking water supply for more than 88,000 residents in the area – eliminating the need for imported water.

McCarthy-Jacobs Joint Venture Secures Groundwater Desalination Project in Southern California McCarthy logo

The expanded desalination facility will use reverse osmosis membrane technology to remove salts from the extracted groundwater and produce high-quality drinking water – possibly a first-of-its kind nano filtration and reverse osmosis treatment for a municipal brackish water facility. At WRD's budgeted capital cost of approximately $160 million, the Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion will increase the capacity of the Robert W. Goldsworthy Desalter Facility to provide up to 9 million gallons per day of additional drinking water to the City of Torrance, with full-scale production targeted for 2027.

"Jacobs and McCarthy bring innovative water treatment solutions, paired with design-build experience to create a highly skilled team for this significant groundwater desalination project in southern California," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Katus Watson. "The progressive design-build delivery model allows us to work collaboratively to minimize cost, reduce risk, streamline construction and improve schedule performance to fast track the completion of this state-of-the-art facility that will provide a sustainable drinking water supply for the near term and well into the future."

The project scope also includes the construction of new groundwater extraction wells and raw water pipelines.

"As water resources in the West are increasingly strained, advanced water treatment technologies are providing excellent solutions for communities like Torrance to ensure a sustainable and resilient water supply," said McCarthy's Water Group Vice President Sagrado Sparks. "Projects like this are proactively addressing water supply issues through proven technologies and continue to position California as a leader in protecting and preserving its fragile drinking water supply."

About Jacobs

Ranked as No. 1 in Sewer & Waste and No.1 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers today's most complex, challenging and iconic infrastructure and transformation programs. Jacobs has supported programs like southern California's Pure Water Project Las Virgenes-Triunfo, which is securing a more resilient drinking water supply in the region, the Thames Tideway Tunnel, one of the largest water infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the U.K., and Central Interceptor, New Zealand's largest-ever wastewater project.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With a team of approximately 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram, X and Facebook.

About McCarthy

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with nearly 160 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that spans all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 19th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2024). With approximately 6,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Austin, Channelview, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; and San Diego, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to the impact of the recently completed separation transaction pursuant to which we spun off and merged our Critical Missions Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence government services businesses with Amentum (together, "new Amentum ") on Jacobs' and new Amentum's businesses, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation related to governmental spending, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others, and the impact of any future pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected] | Mitch Terrell ([email protected]) McCarthy

SOURCE Jacobs