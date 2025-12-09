MCCATHERN, SHOKOUHI, EVANS ANNOUNCES STEPHANIE M. ALMETER AS MANAGING PARTNER OF DALLAS HEADQUARTERS

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans is proud to announce the promotion of Stephanie M. Almeter to Managing Partner of the firm's Dallas headquarters, marking a significant milestone in the firm's continued growth and commitment to operational excellence.

In her new role, Almeter will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Dallas office, support the continued expansion of its legal teams, and promote a unified, high-performing culture across the firm's flagship location. She will also collaborate closely with the Managing Partners in Frisco, Houston, and Los Angeles to ensure firmwide consistency, strategic alignment, and seamless operational delivery across all markets.

Almeter, who joined McCathern in 2011, is a seasoned trial attorney and leader whose practice spans business and commercial litigation, labor and employment, and more. She is widely recognized for her exceptional advocacy, creative problem-solving approach, and dedication to client service. As Managing Partner, she brings more than a decade of experience and a deep understanding of the firm's mission of Improving People's Lives to this pivotal leadership position.

"Stephanie is an incredible leader whose professionalism, legal skill, and commitment to our team made her the clear choice for Managing Partner of our Dallas office," said Arnold Shokouhi, Equity Partner and CEO of the firm. "Her ability to balance exceptional client results with strong interpersonal leadership will help guide the next phase of growth in our largest market. I have full confidence in her vision and in the culture she will continue to build."

As part of Almeter's promotion, Shokouhi will transition into the role of Chief Executive Officer, where he will continue overseeing the firm's strategic direction and operational development. McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans has experienced significant expansion since Shokouhi was named Managing Partner in 2013, growing its workforce by over 415% and increasing revenue by approximately 275%, alongside multiple successful mergers and a strengthened statewide and national presence.

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of Managing Partner for our Dallas headquarters," said Stephanie Almeter. "McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans is a firm built on integrity, collaboration, and the belief that exceptional legal work can improve people's lives. I look forward to supporting our incredible team, fostering continued growth, and ensuring that our Dallas office remains a model of excellence within the firm and across the legal community."

The firm extends its congratulations to Almeter as she assumes this important leadership position, and to Shokouhi as he steps into his expanded role as CEO.

ABOUT MCCATHERN, SHOKOUHI, EVANS

Founded in 1998, McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans has earned a reputation for excellence in delivering exceptional legal services to clients nationwide. Our firm's proven success has garnered a diverse and prestigious client base, including small businesses, high-net-worth individuals, Fortune 500 companies, and prominent organizations.

With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Houston, and Los Angeles, our leaders bring a tailored, agile approach to serving clients with efficiency and precision. At McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans, we are committed to our core philosophy of "Improving People's Lives," which is reflected in our daily practice of treating clients as partners. We collaborate to resolve disputes and facilitate transactions in a strategic, cost-effective manner.

