McCormack Plastic Surgery Accelerates Growth in Collaboration with Cosmetic Physician Partners

DALLAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormack Plastic Surgery is excited to announce its partnership with Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP), a distinguished network of 38 leading medical aesthetics clinics throughout the United States. McCormack Plastic Surgery, contributes its respected reputation and expertise in aesthetic and reconstructive cosmetic surgery to the group, resulting in a step forward in delivering innovative patient care for both partners.

Dr. Tiffany McCormack, Founder of McCormack Plastic Surgery, recently renamed Reno Tahoe Plastic Surgery, sought out the partnership after recognizing the growth limitations of the practice without support. "CPP's robust resources and network offer the perfect platform to achieve my goals," explains Dr. McCormack. "This collaboration fuels the expansion of my medical spa and allows me to develop a thriving surgery center with the capacity to welcome and mentor new associates."

At the heart of the partnership lies a commitment to physician autonomy. By leveraging CPP's unique partnership model, Dr. McCormack aims to foster growth and innovation in aesthetic medicine. She plans to preserve the distinctive culture at her practice while continuing to refine strategies and employ innovative technologies that improve patient care.

"Embracing change can be daunting, but with CPP by our side, we're equipped to tackle our most significant challenges head-on," states Dr. McCormack. "From streamlining administrative tasks to fine-tuning healthcare plans for our staff, their support is invaluable."

"We are thrilled to welcome McCormack Plastic Surgery to our network," says Dan Schacter, President of CPP. "Dr. McCormack's expertise and vision align perfectly with CPP's mission, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating to deliver exceptional patient care and propel the industry forward."

For more information about McCormack Plastic Surgery, please visit www.plasticsurgeryrenotahoe.com .



About McCormack Plastic Surgery



McCormack Plastic Surgery, spearheaded by the esteemed Dr. Tiffany McCormack, is dedicated to delivering exceptional cosmetic surgery services in Dallas, TX. With a steadfast commitment to patient-centered care, Dr. McCormack and her team prioritize individualized treatment plans, ensuring each patient achieves their desired aesthetic outcomes with confidence and satisfaction.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc.

Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) is building the premier medical aesthetic clinic network in the US for the long-term benefit of all our partners, clients, and employees. CPP's leadership team brings together some of the world's leading clinic operators and medical specialists in the medical aesthetic business.

With a strong belief in building a people-first culture, we have achieved consistent double-digit growth in our clinics for the last decade. Additional information on CPP is available at www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com .

For More Information

Sean Walsh

Head of Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE Cosmetic Physician Partners