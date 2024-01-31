McCormick® and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Introduce Flavor of the Year-Inspired, Limited-Time Menu Items

Available at all U.S. and select global Black Tap locations for the entire month of February

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in flavor, McCormick®, in collaboration with Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, the globally acclaimed burger joint, are introducing Tamarind-infused menu items in celebration of the 2024 Flavor of the Year: Tamarind. In December, McCormick introduced the limited-edition McCormick Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning, available online for purchase. Now fans will be able to taste the seasoning in the limited time menu, available at all U.S. and select global Black Tap locations throughout February.

McCormick's Flavor of the Year inspired Limited-Time Menu at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

The tangy-sweet flavor of Tamarind originated in Africa, India, and the Middle East, and has been adopted in cuisines across the globe due to its versatility. Hadar Cohen Aviram, Executive Chef and Senior Manager, Culinary Development, US Consumer at McCormick and Stephen Parker, Corporate Executive Chef at Black Tap, came together to develop a mouthwatering chicken burger, fries, and famous CrazyShake® milkshake infused with Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning, adding a unique twist to Black Tap's menu.

Tamarind Chile Jam Burger: Inspired by the 2024 McCormick Flavor of the Year, Tamarind, this burger features spiced ground chicken seasoned with ginger, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce, then basted with a sweet and tangy tamarind chile jam that features McCormick Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning. Topped with a roasted garlic sesame aioli spread and a Thai salad of basil, cilantro, pickled carrots, pickled onions, and chilis, the burger is then finished with more tamarind chile jam and toasted tamarind pasilla chile cashews.





Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Fries: These French fries perfectly complement the Tamarind Chile Jam Burger or can be enjoyed on their own. Tossed in Black Tap's house-made chili oil and McCormick Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning, the fries are drizzled with roasted garlic sesame aioli and garnished with spring onions.





Tamarind Chile Cocoa Churro CrazyShake®: This vanilla ice cream milkshake brings to life an unexpected take on the 2024 McCormick Flavor of the Year, Tamarind. Seasoned with McCormick Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning, cocoa powder, and chocolate syrup to combine sour and sweet, the glass is rimmed with chocolate fudge icing before being rolled in crushed cocoa puffs. For added indulgence, fried churros, cinnamon sugar, and a fudge pop are added before being topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, crushed cocoa puffs, and a light dusting of the spice.

"We love to work with creative and like-minded brands and it's a real treat to create totally unique dishes in collaboration with McCormick," said Parker. "We had a lot of fun highlighting Tamarind and balancing it with other global flavors to develop innovative menu offerings. The Tamarind Chile Jam Burger thoughtfully borrows from Southeast Asia, while the Mocha Tamarind Chile CrazyShake® took inspiration from the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America. We want to invite everyone to dine at Black Tap and experience these dishes during February."

The rollout of limited-time tamarind-infused dishes on Black Tap menus comes after McCormick announced the Flavor Forecast® 24th Edition in December, the annual report illuminating the latest culinary trends shaping the way people eat, drink, and cook around the world. The report highlighted an intentional approach to new-age fusion through regional-traditional cooking (Thoughtfully Borrowed), the layers of flavor and craveability brought to food and drink through acidic agents (Sour Power), and the thoughtful personalization of indulgence today (Indulgence Redefined).

"Tamarind exemplifies our 2024 trends; brought to life through our partnership with Black Tap," said Cohen Aviram. "Tamarind pairs well with so many dishes and beverages, and its well-rounded, full-flavored profile holds its own as both the star and supporting act. Black Tap has done a beautiful job of highlighting Tamarind in each dish and we're excited for people to taste the Flavor of the Year in these menu items."

Pricing for the limited-edition menu are as follows:

New York City , Dallas , Nashville : Burger/Fries ($20) , Shake ($19)

Burger/Fries , Shake Las Vegas : Burger/Fries ($21) , Shake ($20)

Burger/Fries , Shake Switzerland : Burger/Fries ( 24 chf ), Shake ( 19 chf )

Burger/Fries ( ), Shake ( ) Malaysia : Burger/Fries (RM 68) , Shake (RM 62)

Burger/Fries , Shake Dubai , Saudi Arabia , Abu Dhabi : Burger/Fries (RM 75) , Shake (RM 69)

: Burger/Fries , Shake Singapore : Burger/Fries ($24) , Shake ($23)

Burger/Fries , Shake Anaheim: Burger / Fries ($23) , Shake ($25)

"The team at McCormick is proud of our partnership with Black Tap and their ability to bring our Flavor of the Year to life through creative and globally-inspired dishes," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer at McCormick. "Each year is bigger than the last and we look forward to continuing to uncover new and exciting trends that affect the way people prepare and enjoy food worldwide."

To make the limited-edition menu items at home, visit here for the chicken burger, here for the fries and here for the milkshake, and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Media: To download high-resolution images, please click HERE.

About the Flavor Forecast

Since 2000, the McCormick® Flavor Forecast® has identified top trends and ingredients to discover the tastes of tomorrow. For over 130 years, McCormick & Company has been guided by a passion for flavor. This passion drives our constant pursuit of what's next in flavor. Created by a global team of McCormick experts — including chefs, culinary professionals, trend trackers and food technologists — the Flavor Forecast inspires culinary exploration and innovation around the world. Visit www.flavorforecast.com to learn more.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Black Tap

Black Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a downtown New York vibe all its own. The menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers like the All-American, The Pizza Burger, and the fan-favorite Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, and snacks and sides. Black Tap's burgers have won numerous awards across the world, and they're five-time winners at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition. Black Tap's famous CrazyShake® milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over-the-top flavors such as the Sweet N' Salty, the Brooklyn Blackout and the Peanut Brittle Cracker Jack Shake. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's Soho neighborhood, Black Tap has expanded with locations in Las Vegas, Anaheim at the Downtown Disney® District at Disneyland® Resort, Dallas and Nashville as well as internationally to Geneva, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. Visit www.BlackTap.com for more information.

