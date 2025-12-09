The brand is also announcing up-and-coming trends through its McCormick Flavor Forecast® and is celebrating Black Currant throughout the year with launch events and product drops

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of flavor is here: McCormick unveils its 2026 Flavor of the Year: Black Currant, a berry featuring a distinct yet balanced flavor profile that's sweet, tart, and rich. Alongside this, McCormick® also announces the 2026 Flavor Forecast®, their annual report showcasing the latest culinary trends shaping the way people prepare and enjoy food worldwide. And throughout 2026, McCormick will celebrate Black Currant with launch events and product drops.

McCormick® Unveils the 2026 Flavor of the Year: Black Currant

Since 2000, the McCormick Flavor Forecast has explored what is shaping the future of flavor globally. It has defined and influenced trends over the years, predicting the rise of everything from Chipotle and Pumpkin Pie Spice to Ube, Korean BBQ, and 'Swicy'. Each year, the report looks at what's new and next, identifying the key flavors consumers can expect to see in the coming months and years.

Black Currant berries are native to central and northern Europe and northern Asia. They combine tart-and-tangy with a sweet, fruity flavor that's earthy, slightly floral and herbal. The dark purple fruit has been popular for centuries in specific regions as an ingredient in jams, syrups, candies, desserts, drinks and liqueurs. It's quickly gaining popularity and is forecast to show up on global menus soon.

Alongside the Flavor of the Year, McCormick has identified three trends in its 2026 Flavor Forecast:

Attainable Opulence: Consumers are using extravagant treats and experiences as an escape, bringing elevated flavors into everyday life, not just special occasions. Example recipes include: Blood Orange Cardamom Sour Sweet and Tangy Stuffed Chicken Tenders

Consumers are using extravagant treats and experiences as an escape, bringing elevated flavors into everyday life, not just special occasions. Example recipes include:

Simple to Spectacular: In a digital-forward world, people are finding beauty in the basics by cooking with care and using simple, quality ingredients combined with technique and time – with that, anything humble becomes a showstopper. Example recipes include: Pickled Veggie Toast on Homemade Sourdough Bread Easy Focaccia Halloumi BLT

In a digital-forward world, people are finding beauty in the basics by cooking with care and using simple, quality ingredients combined with technique and time – with that, anything humble becomes a showstopper. Example recipes include:

Sauce from Somewhere: 'Flavor fluency' is more common than ever. People are looking for ways to connect cultures, bring regional tastes of the world forward, and enhance daily meal routines through novel sauces, dips, drizzles and spreads that spark curiosity and inspire trial, connect cultures, and – above all – help create flavor exploration. Example recipes include: Roasted Chicken with Toum Sambal Crusted Lamb Chomps

'Flavor fluency' is more common than ever. People are looking for ways to connect cultures, bring regional tastes of the world forward, and enhance daily meal routines through novel sauces, dips, drizzles and spreads that spark curiosity and inspire trial, connect cultures, and – above all – help create flavor exploration. Example recipes include:

"Black Currant is the next 'it' berry on the scene. For 26 years, McCormick and Flavor Forecast have been ahead of the intersection of food and culture," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer at McCormick. "This year we're doing more than predicting a flavor; we're having a year-long celebration of Black Currant, a bold, sophisticated flavor that combines sweet with savory and elevates the experience of any dish."

"Black Currant is gaining attention in kitchens, prized for its vibrant intensity, infusing everything from savory reductions and sweet pastries to modern mixology with bold, sophisticated flavor," said Hadar Cohen Aviram, Executive Chef at McCormick. "Rooted in history and bursting with benefits, Black Currant shines in kitchens, cocktails, and beyond."

To learn more about the 2026 Flavor Forecast and sign up to be notified of product launch dates, news from McCormick and more, visit www.FlavorForecast.com. Fans can follow along for recipes, flavor inspiration and more on Instagram @McCormickSpice and TikTok @McCormickSpices.

Media Note: For product and recipe images, click here. Credit to McCormick®.

About the Flavor Forecast

Since 2000, the McCormick® Flavor Forecast® has identified top trends and ingredients to discover the tastes of tomorrow. For over 130 years, McCormick & Company has been guided by a passion for flavor. This passion drives our constant pursuit of what's next in flavor. Created by a global team of McCormick experts — including chefs, culinary professionals, trend trackers and food technologists — the Flavor Forecast inspires culinary exploration and innovation around the world. Visit www.flavorforecast.com to learn more.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company