"THIS JUST TIN™" - OLD BAY® Seasoning Returns to Its Classic Tin Packaging

To celebrate, the brand is teaming up with the Baltimore Ravens on a limited-edition giveaway

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OLD BAY®, the iconic Chesapeake Bay seasoning, is changing its packaging from plastic back to its original material, tin. While maintaining its fan-favorite logo and design, this brings back the classic feeling and user experience of years past, on shelves this month.

"OLD BAY is more than a seasoning. It's a symbol of heritage, flavor, and Baltimore pride," Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President Marketing, U.S. Consumer at McCormick & Company. "The return to tin is our way of honoring generations of fans who've made OLD BAY a staple for decades. From crab feasts with family and friends to much more, OLD BAY has long been the flavor that brings people together."

In celebration, from December 1st to December 14th, 2025, OLD BAY is offering a chance to win a limited-edition prize pack in a collectible tin, created in collaboration with the Baltimore Ravens. Fans who are interested can enter for a chance to win here*. OLD BAY will also be hosting a festive invite-only launch event on December, 4th 2025 with Jimmy's Famous Seafood – details to come!

For over eight decades, OLD BAY has been enjoyed year-round on anything from the classics, like crab dip and crab cakes, but also on chicken, pizza, pasta, salads – not to mention toppers on drinks and more. It's also the perfect gift when the weather gets cold, so heat up with OLD BAY (or OLD BAY Hot Sauce). Beloved world-over now, many swear by this delicious blend of eighteen herbs and spices.

Once again, fans can shake it from the classic tin that started it all, blazoned still with its bright yellow, blue, and red logo, OLD BAY has earned its place in history and foodie culture. For more information, recipes, and details on upcoming events, visit OLDBAY.com or follow @OLDBAYSeasoning on social.

About OLD BAY®:

For more than 75 years, this distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe hasn't changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans all across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit www.oldbay.com and www.facebook.com/oldbay .

OLD BAY is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

