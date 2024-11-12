McCormick® Announces Holiday Cookie Quest and $10,000 Grand Prize*

From November 19 to December 8, McCormick is hosting the largest virtual holiday cookie recipe exchange

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixing up the traditional cookie exchange with a modern twist, the McCormick® brand is in search of the best cookie recipe. Bakers, sugar cookie connoisseurs, coveted family recipe holders, and general cookie enthusiasts are invited to enter the McCormick Cookie Quest for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000 USD*.

As part of the virtual holiday cookie recipe exchange, the McCormick brand is partnering with famed bakery Milk Bar® and Christina Tosi, its James Beard award-winning chef and Founder, and author of the Bake Club cookbook out today. Together, the brands have created a limited-time Milk Bar x McCormick Candy Cane Pretzel Bark Cookie. This minty, sweet-salty cookie features McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract and Peppermint Extract and is rolled and topped with festive, red sanding sugar.

On National Cookie Day, December 4, select Milk Bar locations will give away the Milk Bar x McCormick Candy Cane Pretzel Bark Cookie to the first 100 customers starting at 10:00 am local time, limit one cookie per person, while supplies last. The cookies will be on sale for $3.25 at the same Milk Bar locations starting on December 4, until December 31.

Participating Milk Bar locations include:

NYC Flagship (1196 Broadway at 29th St., New York, NY 10001)

10001) Williamsburg (382 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211)

(382 Metropolitan Ave, 11211) Washington, DC Logan Circle (1525 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005)

Logan Circle (1525 15th St NW, 20005) Los Angeles Flagship (7150 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046)

In the spirit of the holiday cookie recipe exchange, McCormick will share the limited-time cookie recipe for bakers nationwide to make at home at www.McCormick.com/Cookie-Quest.

To enter the McCormick Cookie Quest, fans can post their original recipe to Instagram and tag @McCormickSpice with the hashtags: #McCormickCookieQuest and #Contest from November 19 until December 8.* Entrants will be judged on originality, presentation, clarity, brand fit, holiday spirit - and of course, taste! Stand-out submissions and the winner may also be featured on the McCormick website and across the brand's social media channels. The winner will be announced on or about December 19.

"McCormick has long been at the heart of holiday meals and traditions, creating sensorial experiences that bring people together and leave lasting memories. To continue to create special moments, we're evoking the tastes and smells of holiday baking and putting a modern spin on the timeless cookie exchange. McCormick Cookie Quest will allow people across the country to share the joy of baking, and we can't wait to see what everyone mixes up," said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President Marketing, NA Consumer at McCormick.

"When it comes to baking in my home kitchen and the Milk Bar kitchen, from the classics like vanilla and peppermint extracts to cinnamon and pumpkin pie spices, McCormick makes it all possible," said Christina Tosi. "I love to be inspired by others and their imaginations and taste buds — how they see the same ingredients differently. That's why I'm pumped to help my friends at McCormick bring the modern-day cookie recipe exchange to life!"

For details on the McCormick Cookie Quest, the Milk Bar x McCormick Candy Cane Pretzel Bark Cookie recipe, National Cookie Day giveaways and other holiday recipes, visit www.McCormick.com/Cookie-Quest and follow McCormick on Instagram.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal U.S. residents of 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+ (19+ in AL/NE, 21+ in MS). Void outside 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Starts 11/19/24 at 7:00 a.m. ET; ends 12/8/24 at 11:59 PM ET. To enter: (1) Create a favorite cookie recipe and (a) include your favorite McCormick product in the recipe, or (b) tell us through your video or video caption what McCormick seasoning, spice, or extract you would like to use in your holiday dishes; (2) take a 30-second to two-minute video of the recipe that shows you making the cookie or shows the final cookie, and include your written recipe in the video with the exact measurements and ingredients, as well as the steps for making the cookie; and (3) log into your public Instagram and post the video, tagging @mccormickspice and adding #McCormickCookieQuest and #Contest in the video and caption. Entries will be judged for originality, clarity, presentation, brand fit, and holiday spirit. Top 10 finalists will advance to the final judging by Sponsor's culinary team. Total ARV of 1 prize: $10,000. Limit 1 entry/person. For full Official Rules and entry instructions: https://www.mccormick.com/cookie-quest-terms-and-conditions. Sponsor: McCormick & Company. Contest not sponsored or administered by Meta, Inc.

