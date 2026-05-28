McCune Law Group Investigates True Metrix Blood Glucose Monitor Recall

Millions of diabetic patients, including those who purchased store-brand meters at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and other major retailers, may not know their device is subject to a recall tied to a potentially fatal error code

ONTARIO, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Law Group has launched an investigation into injuries and deaths linked to True Metrix blood glucose monitoring systems manufactured by Trividia Health, Inc., following an April 28, 2026, FDA Class I Recall connected to at least 114 reported injuries and one reported death.

VIDEO: Attorney Kristy Arevalo discusses the recall and how affected individuals can come forward. Watch here: [LINK]

Attorney Kristy M. Arevalo discusses what True Metrix glucose monitor users need to know about the Class I recall. Speed Speed

What the FDA Found

True Metrix, True Metrix Air, True Metrix Go, and True Metrix Pro devices display an "E-5" error code in two distinct situations: when a user is experiencing a dangerously high blood glucose event exceeding 600 mg/dL, and when a test strip has simply malfunctioned. The device's original instruction booklet did not tell patients which situation they were facing, leaving them unable to determine whether they were in a medical emergency.

The FDA first issued an Early Alert in February 2026. Three months and three escalations later, it upgraded the matter to a full Class I recall and advised all True Metrix users to switch to an alternative testing method immediately. Walmart issued its own separate recall on May 5, 2026.

Millions May Not Know They Are Affected

The recall extends well beyond the True Metrix brand name. Trividia Health distributes its devices under more than 20 store brand names, including Walmart (ReliOn), CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Kroger, Publix, H-E-B, and Albertsons. Most patients who purchased store-branded meters have no way of knowing their device is a Trividia product subject to this recall. The meter itself will display True Metrix even when the box does not.

"For individuals managing diabetes, a glucose monitor is not just a convenience. It is a lifeline," said Kristy M. Arevalo, partner at McCune Law Group and lead attorney on the matter. "We believe the number of people harmed is far greater than what has been reported, particularly among patients who purchased these devices under store brand names."

Who May Have a Claim

McCune Law Group is investigating cases involving California residents who used a True Metrix device or store-branded equivalent on or after February 2026, received an E-5 error code, and suffered serious harm including hospitalization, diabetic ketoacidosis, loss of consciousness, organ damage, or death. A photo of the device, a receipt, or documentation of an E-5 error may be sufficient to open a case.

Contact McCune Law Group at 909-450-8742 for a free, confidential case evaluation.

About McCune Law Group: For more than 35 years, McCune Law Group has advocated for consumers harmed by defective products and corporate misconduct, recovering more than $1 billion for clients in product liability, medical device litigation, and complex civil litigation.

Attorney Advertising. McCune Law Group, APC is responsible for this content. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Counsel Kristy Arevalo is licensed to practice only in the state of California. Principal office: Ontario, California.

Media Contact: Jadie Stillwell | [email protected]

SOURCE McCune Law Group APC