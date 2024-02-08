McCune Law Group Files Class Action Lawsuit After Nitric Acid Spill in Tucson, Arizona

Harmed Residents Near the Crash Site Seek Compensation for Health Concerns as Anniversary Nears

PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 14, 2023, a commercial vehicle carrying toxic nitric acid crashed, spilling the chemical into the surrounding environment and negatively impacting the health of residents near the crash site located just outside Tucson, Arizona. As the anniversary of this nationally covered environmental disaster which impacted up to 14,000 people looms, McCune Law Group (MLG) has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company which oversaw the transport of the thousands of gallons of nitric acid in question, due to evidence of alcohol consumption in the driver.

When the liquid nitric acid spilled from the truck after the crash, it interacted with the vehicle's fuel, outside air, and other chemicals/minerals on the ground, resulting in the release of nitrogen dioxide, nitric oxide, and red fuming nitric acid into the environment. The high winds on the day of the incident compounded this problem by spreading these hazardous chemicals across a great distance. Up to 14,000 residents were affected. MLG's lawsuit alleges these hazardous chemicals resulted in serious health issues for residents. Nearly one year after the rollover crash, many still complain of severe skin irritation, burns, chest pain, and more.

"The exposure of thousands of residents to these toxic chemicals and the negative health effects they've already had on residents, and could have in the future, is a grave concern; as is the lack of oversight and precautionary measures taken to prevent accidents like this one," states Dana R. Vogel, the law firm's Environmental Practice Group leader. "Now that we have filed, our priority is to seek justice for the affected individuals who continue to suffer from being exposed to toxic chemical pollution and ensure that robust safety measures are put in place to prevent such incidents in the future." McCune Law Group is still accepting qualifying clients who seek to join this lawsuit. Those who have experienced ongoing health concerns following the nitric acid spill outside Tucson are encouraged to contact McCune Law Group here.

To obtain comments from Dana Vogel regarding this case matter, contact McCune Law Group's Public Relations department at [email protected].

About McCune Law Group: MLG has supported consumer rights and fights for justice for more than 30 years. With offices throughout Southern California in Ontario, Redlands, Irvine, Palm Desert, and Beaumont, MLG has proudly risen to prominence as one of the largest and most successful consumer advocacy law firms in Southern California. MLG also boasts a national presence in the Midwest, Southwest, and East Coast, specializing in practices ranging from product liability and personal injury to civil rights and financial services. MLG's long history of success has resulted in more than $1 billion recovered for clients and an unbeatable team of inventive, innovative, and experienced attorneys. Visit mccunewright.com to learn more.

SOURCE McCune Law Group, McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt, APC