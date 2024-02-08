McCune Law Group Files Class Action Lawsuit After Nitric Acid Spill in Tucson, Arizona

News provided by

McCune Law Group, McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt, APC

08 Feb, 2024, 13:48 ET

Harmed Residents Near the Crash Site Seek Compensation for Health Concerns as Anniversary Nears

PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 14, 2023, a commercial vehicle carrying toxic nitric acid crashed, spilling the chemical into the surrounding environment and negatively impacting the health of residents near the crash site located just outside Tucson, Arizona. As the anniversary of this nationally covered environmental disaster which impacted up to 14,000 people looms, McCune Law Group (MLG) has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company which oversaw the transport of the thousands of gallons of nitric acid in question, due to evidence of alcohol consumption in the driver.

When the liquid nitric acid spilled from the truck after the crash, it interacted with the vehicle's fuel, outside air, and other chemicals/minerals on the ground, resulting in the release of nitrogen dioxide, nitric oxide, and red fuming nitric acid into the environment. The high winds on the day of the incident compounded this problem by spreading these hazardous chemicals across a great distance. Up to 14,000 residents were affected. MLG's lawsuit alleges these hazardous chemicals resulted in serious health issues for residents. Nearly one year after the rollover crash, many still complain of severe skin irritation, burns, chest pain, and more.

"The exposure of thousands of residents to these toxic chemicals and the negative health effects they've already had on residents, and could have in the future, is a grave concern; as is the lack of oversight and precautionary measures taken to prevent accidents like this one," states Dana R. Vogel, the law firm's Environmental Practice Group leader. "Now that we have filed, our priority is to seek justice for the affected individuals who continue to suffer from being exposed to toxic chemical pollution and ensure that robust safety measures are put in place to prevent such incidents in the future." McCune Law Group is still accepting qualifying clients who seek to join this lawsuit. Those who have experienced ongoing health concerns following the nitric acid spill outside Tucson are encouraged to contact McCune Law Group here.

To obtain comments from Dana Vogel regarding this case matter, contact McCune Law Group's Public Relations department at [email protected].

About McCune Law Group: MLG has supported consumer rights and fights for justice for more than 30 years. With offices throughout Southern California in Ontario, Redlands, Irvine, Palm Desert, and Beaumont, MLG has proudly risen to prominence as one of the largest and most successful consumer advocacy law firms in Southern California. MLG also boasts a national presence in the Midwest, Southwest, and East Coast, specializing in practices ranging from product liability and personal injury to civil rights and financial services. MLG's long history of success has resulted in more than $1 billion recovered for clients and an unbeatable team of inventive, innovative, and experienced attorneys. Visit mccunewright.com to learn more.

SOURCE McCune Law Group, McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt, APC

Also from this source

McCune Law Group Holding Press Conference on Monday, December 4th, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. PST to Discuss Alleged Discrimination and Civil Rights Claims Filed Against Riverside University Hospital Behavioral Health

McCune Law Group Holding Press Conference on Monday, December 4th, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. PST to Discuss Alleged Discrimination and Civil Rights Claims Filed Against Riverside University Hospital Behavioral Health

Inland Empire plaintiff law firm McCune Law Group (MLG) has filed a public entity claim and a California Civil Rights Department (CRD) discrimination ...
McCune Law Group Files Class Action Lawsuit Over Hyundai Anti-Lock Brake System Defects

McCune Law Group Files Class Action Lawsuit Over Hyundai Anti-Lock Brake System Defects

Inland Empire Plaintiff law firm McCune Law Group (MLG) has filed a class action lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor America for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.