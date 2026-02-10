McCune Law Group Files FreeStyle Libre 3 Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Launches Investigation

The lawsuit stems from the November 17, 2025, death of 68-year-old Michael Leroy Ford of Alameda, California. According to the complaint, Mr. Ford died following cardiac arrest allegedly triggered when his FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor displayed a critically low glucose reading of 68 mg/dL—when his actual blood glucose level was a dangerously high 551 mg/dL. Per the complaint, relying on the falsely low reading, Mr. Ford consumed sugar to correct what the device indicated was a critically low glucose reading level, further elevating his already critically high glucose level and precipitating the cardiac arrests that led to his death.

Massive Recall Affects 3 Million Devices

According to the complaint, on November 24, 2025, seven days after Mr. Ford's death, Abott announced a medical device correction affecting approximately 3 million FreeStyle Libre 3 and Libre 3 Plus sensors distributed in the United States. The complaint alleges Abbott identified a manufacturing defect causing sensors to report falsely low glucose readings. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration subsequently classified the issue as a serious medical device safety concern.

Per the complaint, this marked the second accuracy problem disclosed within 18 months. In July 2024, Abbott recalled three lot numbers for inaccurately high glucose readings—a recall the FDA later classified as Class I, its most serious designation.

Marketing Claims and Alleged Concealment

According to the complaint, Abbott marketed the FreeStyle Libre 3 as providing "unsurpassed accuracy" with the "world's smallest and most accurate 14-day glucose sensor," promoting elimination of traditional finger-stick testing. Per the complaint, the device automatically pushes minute-by-minute glucose readings to users' smartphones—significantly increasing reliance on accuracy.

The complaint alleges Abbott knew about the manufacturing defect through internal testing but failed to disclose the problem until after Mr. Ford's death. According to the complaint, approximately 1.5 million defective sensors had already been used or expired by the time Abbott publicly announced the defect.

"For individuals managing diabetes, a glucose monitor is not just a convenience: it is a lifeline," said Kristy M. Arevalo, partner at McCune Law Group and lead attorney on the case. "When a medical device manufacturer knows its product is delivering dangerously inaccurate readings and fails to act, the consequences can be fatal. Given the scope of the recall and serious injuries reported, we believe many more families may have been impacted."

Investigation Seeks Additional Cases

McCune Law Group has launched a nationwide investigation into injuries and deaths potentially linked to the FreeStyle Libre 3 and Libre 3 Plus sensors. The firm is seeking individuals or families who experienced severe hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia, loss of consciousness, seizures, cardiac events, hospitalizations, or death while using these devices.

