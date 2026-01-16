McCune Law Group to Hold Press Conference on Alleged Civil Rights Violations and Discrimination Against San Bernardino County Employee and his Family on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 9:00 AM PST

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Law Group (MLG), a national law firm specializing in litigation on behalf of consumers, employees and other individuals has filed two complaints against the County of San Bernardino on behalf of Nicholas Diaz and his family. Mr. Diaz is an openly gay man and father of two adopted children. He is suing for civil rights violations related to false arrest and public policy violations in connection with the end of his County employment.

MLG will hold a press conference to discuss these allegations at the firm's Ontario office, located at 3281 East Guasti Road, Suite 100, Ontario, CA, on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PST. Members of the press are invited to attend in person to hear from MLG attorney, Joe Richardson.

The civil rights complaint alleges that, in November of 2024, Mr. Diaz was arrested on false pretenses following use of an online adult video platform. The civil rights lawsuit alleges that a warrant for his arrest was filed without probable cause, leading to wrongful imprisonment. Mr. Diaz's two young sons were present at the time of a raid upon their home, and the lawsuit alleges that they were mistreated by officers who denied one young man necessary medical care.

Though Mr. Diaz was never charged with a crime, the complaint alleges, he was separated from his children and exposed to public humiliation. The civil rights lawsuit alleges that San Bernardino County disseminated false and damaging statements to the media, which Mr. Diaz has since sought to correct. The civil rights complaint alleges that the County's treatment of Mr. Diaz and his family not only violated their rights to due process but resulted in lasting material and psychological harm.

The second complaint, an employment lawsuit, alleges public policy violations in connection to Mr. Diaz's wrongful arrest. Beginning in September 2024, Mr. Diaz worked for San Bernardino County as an Office Specialist III within the Quality Management section of the Department of Behavioral Health.

The employment lawsuit alleges that following Mr. Diaz's wrongful arrest in late November 2024, County representatives urged him to resign rather than remain employed while the matter was reviewed. The complaint further alleges that County representatives conveyed that pursuit of employment rights could result in negative consequences for Mr. Diaz. Mr. Diaz ultimately resigned under circumstances he contends amount to constructive termination under California law. The lawsuit alleges these actions were motivated, at least in part, by discrimination based on sex, gender, and sexual orientation, in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA).

As alleged, Mr. Diaz was never formally charged with a crime, has since been reunited with his children, and had seized property returned. The complaint maintains that an objective investigation would have exonerated him and that the County failed to take a neutral, "wait-and-see" approach consistent with the rights afforded to public employees.

"These cases chronicle a life shattered by avoidable and tragic mistakes," said attorneys Joseph L. Richardson and Brynna D. Popka of McCune Law Group. "San Bernardino County did not search for the truth; they saw a gay man with two adopted sons, looked at his online adult platform account, and ruined his reputation based on false allegations.

Richardson and Popka offered further comment on the employment lawsuit: "Rushing to judgment, San Bernardino County, Mr. Diaz' employer, decided that Mr. Diaz would not get the benefit of the doubt. The employment matter raises serious questions about whether an employee was pressured to abandon fundamental workplace rights at a moment of extreme vulnerability. Our client alleges that assumptions and bias, rather than evidence or process, drove decisions that cost him his livelihood."

MLG encourages individuals who believe that their civil rights have been violated, or that they have experienced discrimination, retaliation, or public policy violations in the workplace to come forward. The firm remains committed to protecting individual civil rights and workers' rights, and ensuring equal treatment under the law.

To learn more about the press conference, confirm attendance, or receive the livestream link, contact MLG's Public Relations department at [email protected].

