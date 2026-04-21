Two Coachella Valley First Responders to Be Honored at Inaugural "Honoring Our Heroes" Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Every day, first responders in the Coachella Valley show up for us. On April 29, the community shows up for them.

PALM DESERT, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 12, 2026, a young sheriff's deputy arrived at a bridge overpass in the Coachella Valley and found a person in crisis, prepared to jump. On January 1, 2026, a firefighter paramedic responded to a cardiac arrest at a Palm Desert shopping center and refused to let the patient go. These are the stories at the heart of the Inaugural Honoring Our Heroes Golf Tournament, taking place April 29, 2026, at Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert.

Honoring Our Heroes Honoree Deputy Larissa Olivares Honoring Our Heroes Honoree Firefighter Paramedic Owen Bubion

One hundred percent of all funds raised will go directly to the Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation and the Riverside County Professional Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

Deputy Larissa Olivares — Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Larissa Olivares had been on the job for just over a year when she responded to a report of an attempted suicide at the Avenue 48 and Dillon Road overpass. The individual had climbed over the security fence and was preparing to jump.

What happened next, according to the nomination submitted by Captain Andy Martinez of the Thermal Station, was a demonstration of composure that belied her experience level. Deputy Olivares calmly engaged the individual in conversation, using patience, empathy, and steady communication to establish trust in a matter of minutes. She then guided the individual safely away from the edge and into care.

"Her compassion, sound judgment, and decisive response under pressure bring great credit upon herself and the department she proudly serves," Captain Martinez wrote in his nomination.

Deputy Olivares will be recognized at the tournament's awards dinner on April 29.

Firefighter Paramedic Owen Bubion — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department

When Medic 69 arrived at a Palm Desert PetSmart on New Year's Day 2026, Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were already performing CPR on a patient in cardiac arrest. Firefighter Paramedic Owen Bubion and his crew took over, initiating advanced life support and working to stabilize a patient whose heart had stopped. Through sustained resuscitation efforts, the team was able to revive a heartbeat. By the time the patient arrived at Eisenhower Medical Center, he was awake and talking.

"This incident is just one example of many that exemplifies Owen's abilities to make a daily difference," wrote Mariana Rios, Executive Assistant for CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department Eastern Operations. Bubion's captain, Kyle Jordan, has described him as a trusted medical resource for the entire department: he makes those around him better.

Firefighter Bubion will also be recognized at the awards dinner on April 29.

Join Us

The Honoring Our Heroes Golf Tournament is open to players, sponsors, and community supporters who want to be part of something meaningful. Sponsorship opportunities are available at three levels: Gold ($10,000 / 6 player spots), Silver ($5,000 / 4 player spots), and Bronze ($2,500 / 2 player spots), with all sponsors recognized at the event, on the tournament website, and in media communications. Individual player registration is $250.

Desert Willow Golf Resort, located at 38-995 Desert Willow Drive in Palm Desert, offers championship-caliber play set against the striking landscapes of the Coachella Valley.

For registration, sponsorship information, or media inquiries, visit honorcvheroes.com or call 760-334-9382.

About the Honoring Our Heroes Golf Tournament The Honoring Our Heroes Golf Tournament is an inaugural charity event presented by the McCune Law Group Charitable Foundation, created to recognize the courage of Coachella Valley first responders and raise funds for the organizations that support their families. This event has been featured on KESQ News Channel 3's Eye on the Desert.

Contact: McCune Law Group | Public Relations Department | [email protected] | Media assets are available by request

SOURCE McCune Law Group APC