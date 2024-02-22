McCune Law Group Obtains Landmark $10 Million Settlement on Behalf of Military Veteran and Police Officer Against San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Injury attorneys Cory Weck and Brynna Popka of McCune Law Group (MLG) have successfully secured a settlement for military veteran and police officer Jay Youngblood in a major litigation against San Bernardino County for life-changing injuries Youngblood sustained while undergoing the County's traffic officer motorcycle training. The litigation alleged that, as a result of gross negligence on the part of the County, Youngblood crashed while performing a practice traffic stop on a controlled course and suffered quadriplegia, confining him to a wheelchair for life and ending his career.

Popka and Weck sought to resolve this matter quickly for Youngblood, stating "he [Youngblood] is so deserving of this positive outcome." MLG's attorneys fought hard in litigating this case against San Bernardino County to prove the Assumption of Risk waiver, which all officers sign to begin training on the County's course, did not protect the County from what MLG calls "gross negligence." Popka, in particular, working closely with Weck, was able to argue the County failed to protect Youngblood and other officers on the motorcycle training course by not cordoning off particular areas of the course that are extremely dangerous for officers not in cars or SUVs and not warning their training cohorts about the danger. "Mr. Youngblood was told to execute a traffic stop on a runaway vehicle with no other guidance and planned obstacles in the way to test his skill," Popka remarks, "He was being tested on his ability to make split-second decisions during a pursuit. The County's responsibility is to ensure officers like Mr. Youngblood are not harmed when they perform the task expected."

MLG is proud to report this litigation has affected change for the better for motorcycle officers in San Bernardino County. Since the settlement of this matter, the County has shut down its training course. MLG hopes it will reopen in the future with safety as a top priority.

About McCune Law Group: MLG has supported consumer rights and fights for justice for more than 30 years. With offices throughout Southern California in Ontario, Redlands, Irvine, Palm Desert, and Beaumont, MLG has proudly risen to prominence as one of the largest and most successful consumer advocacy law firms in Southern California. MLG also boasts a national presence in the Midwest, Southwest, and East Coast, specializing in practices ranging from product liability and personal injury to civil rights and financial services. MLG's long history of success has resulted in  more than $1 billion recovered for clients and an unbeatable team of inventive, innovative, and experienced attorneys. Visit mccunewright.com to learn more.

