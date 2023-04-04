McDermott Adds Recognized Fiduciary Litigator in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce that Robert (Robbie) Barton has joined its Private Client Practice Group as a partner based in Los Angeles. Robbie is an experienced litigator focused on controversies involving complex trusts and estates and fiduciary matters for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, charitable institutions, corporate trustees and private professional fiduciaries.

"Robbie is exactly the kind of dynamic professional we have been looking for," said Neil Kawashima, Global Head of McDermott's Private Client Practice Group. "His deep understanding of fiduciary litigation matters and potent advocacy skills will complement our practice and bolster the services we offer to our clients. He checks all the boxes, and we're excited about the value he will bring to clients on the West Coast and nationwide."

Robbie provides guidance on trust and estate controversies, conservatorship and guardianship matters, as well as claims involving elder abuse. He works with clients to find creative and effective solutions that protect and advance their interests and has represented clients in high-profile and complex trust and estate disputes in federal, state and tribal courts throughout the country.

"McDermott is a long-recognized leader in the private client marketplace," Robbie said. "I am excited about the opportunity to grow my practice and provide clients with a full-service private client team."

Robbie received his BA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his JD from the University of Minnesota Law School. Robbie joins from Holland & Knight.

McDermott's Private Client practice represents ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, and their family offices, with an extraordinary focus on the client's specific, unique objectives. The team of more than 110 lawyers is continually recognized as the top private client practice in the US and among the top practices worldwide. In 2022, McDermott's private client practice was awarded the only national Band 1 ranking for Private Wealth Law in the US by Chambers High Net Worth, a guide dedicated to the global private wealth market.

