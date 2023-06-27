McDermott Adds Seasoned Privacy and Cybersecurity Partner

27 Jun, 2023

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of Stephen Reynolds to the Firm's Regulatory Practice Group. Stephen advises some of the world's largest technology and social media companies in their privacy and data security planning, investigations and breach responses.

"In today's digital information world, clients need help navigating the complex regulatory investigations aspects of their enterprises," said Ray Jacobsen, Global Co-head of McDermott's Regulatory Practice Group. "Stephen is a highly sought-after professional and will further expand our privacy and cybersecurity litigation and dispute work as demand in this area continues to rise."

With an impressive track record and extensive expertise in the field, Stephen regularly advises clients on complex data privacy and security matters. He uses proactive preventative measures to mitigate cyber threats, navigate regulatory investigations and defend litigation on behalf of companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small businesses.

As a former computer programmer and IT analyst, Stephen routinely uses his computer background to the advantage of his clients in matters involving data security and privacy, artificial intelligence (AI) (including generative AI), electronic discovery and computer forensics. He assists with responding to cybersecurity incidents, such as ransomware attacks, fund transfer fraud, data breaches and business email compromise matters. In addition, Stephen represents clients in regulatory and government investigations regarding data security, privacy and technology matters.

"McDermott's commitment to providing top-tier legal services aligns perfectly with my own values, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success," Stephen said. "I look forward to forming lasting relationships with some of the most talented lawyers in the world."

Stephen received his BA from the University of Florida and his JD from Indiana University Maurer School of Law. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). Prior to joining McDermott, Stephen was a partner at Baker McKenzie.

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,400 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

