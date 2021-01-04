McDermott and EY Gather Leading Health and Life Sciences Leaders at Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health law firm McDermott Will & Emery, together with EY, is hosting its 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in four virtual sessions on January 7 and January 11-13, 2021. The sessions will explore critical business and legal issues encountered by those investing in and shaping the healthcare and life sciences markets as the industry shifts in a post-COVID landscape.

"This symposium is a collection of the brightest minds advancing innovations and outcomes in the health, life sciences, private equity and hospital and health systems sphere," said Ira Coleman, Chairman of McDermott Will & Emery. "Although we cannot be together in person this year, this event will continue to provide critical opportunities to facilitate unique industry partnerships to advance effective and long-term strategies."

The four sessions include:

Digital Health: Thursday, January 7, 2021, 12 – 2 PM EST

Session will discuss the evolving doctor-patient relationship and the digitized data and technology convergence with healthcare delivery and payment, including insight into 2021's regulatory considerations affecting healthcare innovation and its solutions.

Life Sciences Investment Forum (three topics)

Biopharma: Monday, January 11, 2021, 10 – 11 AM EST

Topics include how current high valuations and liquidity play into deal considerations in a COVID and post-COVID world; the continued importance of therapy area focus and its impact on dealmaking; how strategic buyers and sellers can work with private equity in the current environment; how M&A and partnering will be used to add capabilities required to deliver care in the home as virtual care becomes the norm.

MedTech: Monday, January 11, 2021, 11 AM – 12 PM EST

M&A leaders from medtech organizations and private equity firms focused on the sector will share insights and best practices for their 2021 plans.

Cell and Gene Therapies: Monday, January 11, 2021, 12 PM – 1 PM EST

This session gathers a panel of industry stakeholders to discuss what could be achieved if data were more easily and appropriately shared amongst all who have a critical role in a patient care, and how we might create this trusted environment and associated infrastructure to maintain safety, security, and privacy to enable the speed of science to develop even faster.

Healthcare Private Equity Leaders Forum (four topics)

Macroeconomic Outlook: Why it Takes a Global Pandemic to Reduce US Healthcare Expenditures: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 12:15 – 12:35 PM EST

The macroeconomic impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent recession drove our national healthcare expenditure growth negative for the first time in 60+ years. Hear our speakers discuss the macroeconomic outlook for healthcare and the potential rebound implications for 2021.

Election and Policy Implications: Healthcare Regulatory and Policy Outlook with the New Administration: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 12:35 – 1:15 PM EST

By mid-January, the Georgia senate race should be completed, along with the Biden administration transition. This seasoned panel of Washington insiders will analyze the policy implications and legislative agenda and its impact on the healthcare industry.

The Intersection of Private Equity and Health Systems: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 1:15 – 1:55 PM EST

Recent PE activity has involved collaborations and partnerships with health systems in numerous ways, and this trend is likely to continue. Private equity is increasingly investing in entire health systems, exiting investments by selling to health systems, purchasing a division of a health system as either a platform or portfolio company add-on and engaging in other innovative joint ventures. Listen to our panelists discuss the how and why of the evolution of these partnerships and what the future holds for these creative deal structures.

2020: Year of the SPAC: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 1:55 – 2:15 PM EST

An interactive panel of senior private equity professionals and healthcare bankers will discuss the proliferation of SPAC transactions in 2020, including illustrating the conditions that enabled the rise of SPACs this year and the outlook going forward.

Hospital & Health Systems (two topics)

CEO Panel: Strategic Business Priorities: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 12:30 – 1:20 PM EST

New this year, hear how Chief Executive Officers are focusing on strategic business priorities in 2021 and beyond.

Legal and Financial Trends: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 1:20 – 2 PM EST

Leading professionals will forecast critical legal, regulatory and financial trends facing hospitals and health systems and offer insight on how to position your organization to innovate, collaborate and grow in this dynamic environment.

Media are invited to attend the event this event. Visit the conference webpage for more information, including the full agenda and registration.

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading health law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. McDermott has held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for healthcare private equity since 2017.

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery

Related Links

http://www.mwe.com

