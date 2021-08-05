McDermott Awarded Additional EPCC Project for Barauni Refinery Expansion

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced a contract award for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a new naptha hydrotreating unit and a new isomerization unit with associated facilities for the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project in Bihar, India, for Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

"We welcome the opportunity to work on the expansion of the Barauni Refinery," said Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "Evolving the configuration will maximize output, ensure compliance with stringent emissions and quality standards and help meet the increasing energy requirements of India's domestic market."

The units treat heavy naptha streams by removing sulphur, nitrogen and metal compounds to produce Bharat Stage-6 compliant gasoline. Bharat Stage-6 compliance produces a cleaner fuel to meet high emissions standards.

"This is our second award for the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project, which will bring great synergies for the scopes throughout project execution," said Neeraj Agrawal, McDermott's Country Manager, India. "McDermott supports the Make in India initiative with our local engineering and project execution capability and we look forward to applying this expertise to these projects."

The project will be executed from McDermott's Gurgaon office in India with support from teams in Perth, Australia, and Brno, Czech Republic. The scope includes project management, residual process design, detailed engineering, procurement, fabrication, inspection, transportation, installation, construction and all processes through to mechanical completion and commissioning. The work will commence in the third quarter of 2021.

