McDermott Awarded Deepwater Subsea Contract by PTTEP in Malaysia

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded a large* offshore subsea contract by PTTEP Sabah Oil Limited (PTTEP) for the Block H gas field expansion project, located offshore Sabah, in East Malaysia covering the Alum, Bemban and Permai deepwater fields.

Under the scope of the contract, McDermott will deliver engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for a carbon steel pipeline, along with transportation and installation of key subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) components. The infrastructure is part of a broader system designed to support the delivery of additional feed gas to the Petronas Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Dua (PFLNG DUA) facility, which has been producing from Block H's Rotan and Buluh fields since 2021.

"This award reflects PTTEP's continued trust in McDermott's expertise to deliver complex subsea infrastructure," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "Leveraging our proven subsea engineering and marine construction capabilities, we are well-positioned to build on our strong track record of successful project execution for PTTEP. The expansion of Block H represents a pivotal development in Malaysia's energy landscape, and our work on this project further reinforces McDermott's strategic presence, anchored by our Kuala Lumpur office – our hub for global deepwater project delivery."

Engineering and project management will be led from McDermott's Subsea and Floating Facilities team in Kuala Lumpur, while offshore installation will leverage the company's versatile marine construction fleet.

Operated by PTTEP on behalf of partners Petronas Carigali and PT Pertamina Malaysia Exploration Production, the Block H development is a cornerstone of Malaysia's deepwater gas strategy, with expansion expected to increase domestic gas supply, supporting long-term energy security and economic growth.

*McDermott defines a large contract as between USD $50 million and USD $250 million.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected timing, value, execution, and scope of the project discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:

Global Media Relations

Reba Reid

+1 281 588 5636

[email protected]

SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd