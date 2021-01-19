McDermott Awarded Liquid Hydrogen Storage Study

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced that its CB&I Storage Solutions business has been awarded a study by a leading natural gas producer to research opportunities to expand current liquid hydrogen storage capacity limits.

"Industry leaders across the energy spectrum recognize that effective, affordable storage solutions are imperative to achieve a sustainably powered future," said Samik Mukherjee, McDermott's Group Senior Vice President for Projects. "Hydrogen, like wind and solar, plays a major role in decarbonization and this study aims to unlock even greater potential in this field."

CB&I Storage Solutions specializes in field-erected spherical cryogenic hydrogen storage and is currently building the world's largest liquid hydrogen sphere for NASA.

"In 1960, we built the first liquid hydrogen sphere with the capacity to store 170 cubic meters. Over the last sixty years, we have expanded that threshold by about 30-fold to 5,000 cubic meters," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I Storage Solutions. "And we will continue to advance our technology and apply our expertise to further refine our portfolio of storage solutions to meet our customers' future demands."

McDermott has a strong track record in hydrogen production and storage projects and is a proud supporting member of the Hydrogen Council.

CB&I Storage Solutions is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 59,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I Storage Solutions has the global expertise and strategically-located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach to design and build infrastructure solutions to responsibly transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. From concept to commissioning, our expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

