McDermott Boosts Healthcare Managed Care Team

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of Erin Kelly to the Firm's Healthcare Practice Group as a partner in Washington, DC, where she will focus on innovative care delivery models and the intersection between payors and providers. With more than a decade of in-house experience within national healthcare organizations, Erin is highly skilled in navigating transactional, contracting, regulatory and compliance matters.

"As a top-ranked health law firm, we're entrusted to help some of the largest health companies in the world navigate complicated legal obstacles related to health plans, accountable care organizations and value-based care arrangements," said McDermott's Global Head of Healthcare Jerry Sokol. "Erin has a proven track record of strong leadership and substantive experience, and we're thrilled she's chosen McDermott."

Erin most recently served as senior vice president, deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer at Signify Health. She was previously part of the in-house counsel at CVS Health, Aetna and Coventry Health Care and spent nine years before that in private practice. Erin has extensive experience navigating complex regulatory and transactional matters, including guiding the development of new business offerings, innovative contracting structures and novel care delivery models. Erin also has significant experience in compliance matters, with a particular focus on the Medicare Advantage program.

"Erin is a solutions-oriented lawyer and a true partner to her clients, making her style of practice perfectly suited to our team's approach to client service," said Kate McDonald, co-leader of McDermott's managed care team and partner-in-charge of the healthcare practice in Washington, DC. "I have worked with Erin for many years and always admired her creativity in overcoming operational challenges and regulatory complexities, as well as her focus on innovation and collaboration within the healthcare market."

"I have come to know the McDermott team in various roles throughout my career and am thrilled to join this group of exceptional lawyers," Erin said.

Erin received her BA from the University of Notre Dame and her JD from the University of Michigan Law School.

McDermott is the nation's leading health law firm and is the only health practice to receive the "Triple Crown" of recent awards, including Chambers USA's "Healthcare Team of the Year," Law360's "Practice Group of the Year" and US News-Best Lawyers' "Best Law Firms," as well as top national rankings from Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US and Law360. McDermott has also received top rankings in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for healthcare private equity since 2017.

