McDermott Completes KG-D6 Satellite Cluster Project

HOUSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced it has completed work on Reliance Industries Limited KG-D6 Satellite Cluster Project, off the east coast of India.

"McDermott's work on the KG-D6 R and Satellite Cluster Projects included many firsts, including the deepest pipelay in India at 6,069 feet (1,850 meters) and the first piggy-back pipelay by our Derrick Lay Vessel 2000," said Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "Completing these scopes despite some of the obstacles we faced, including cyclones and COVID-19, is testament to our project execution expertise in complex subsea environments and demonstrates our dedication to delivering our customer's projects safely."

The Satellite Cluster Project scope included subsea pipelines and the installation of jumpers, umbilicals, in-line structures, pipelines, subsea manifolds and associated structures and pre-commissioning of pipelines and umbilicals. McDermott's Derrick Lay Vessel 2000 and North Ocean 102 were used on the scope. At its peak, there were approximately 500 personnel working offshore supporting installation and pre-commissioning activities.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach to design and build infrastructure solutions to responsibly transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. From concept to commissioning, our expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

