McDermott Completes Offshore Decommissioning Project in Western Australia

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott announces the safe and successful decommissioning of the Campbell platform and associated offshore infrastructure at the Varanus Island hub in Western Australia.

Under a contract awarded to McDermott in January 2024 by Santos, the company provided engineering, procurement, removal, and transportation of the platform topsides, substructure, and associated items to an onshore facility for dismantling and disposal.

"The successful removal of the Campbell platform topsides and substructures leveraged our expertise in circular practices and subsea project execution across the energy value chain," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities, McDermott. "This demonstrates our commitment to support clients in tackling complex challenges with creative problem-solving solutions that enable offshore decommissioning efforts and circularity across Australia's energy sector."

Central to the project's success was the deployment of a custom-built lifting cradle. Designed and constructed at McDermott's Batam fabrication yard, with engineering support from teams in Perth, Australia; Chennai, India; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; the lifting cradle was specifically engineered to address the unique complexities of the platform's upper substructure.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

