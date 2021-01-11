McDermott Completes Reliance's KG-D6 R Cluster Project

"The safe and successful completion of Reliance's KG-D6 R Cluster project is a testament to McDermott's subsea experience in the Bay of Bengal," said Ian Prescott, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "Pre-commissioning and ready for startup was achieved despite difficult circumstances—two severe cyclones during the first campaign and, in the second, navigating the challenging conditions of COVID-19. It is an outstanding achievement and demonstrates McDermott's commitment to reliable execution."

For the KG-D6 R Cluster project, McDermott built a yard facility in India for the fabrication of risers, jumpers and marine logistics support. The project comprised two offshore campaigns. During the first campaign, the DLV 2000 completed McDermott's first piggy-back pipelay in S-lay mode (18-inch plus a four-inch) in 4,265 feet (1,300 meters) water depth. It also included the installation of the first ever ultra-deepwater structure, weighing 343 tons, for the DLV 2000. Several six-inch pipelines, PLETs and manifolds were installed in water depths up to 6,447 feet (1,965 meters). In addition, McDermott installed India's longest dual riser.

The second campaign included installation of manifolds, manifold piles, flowlines, PLETs (S-mode and J-mode), in-line structures, jumpers and umbilicals in ultra-deepwater depths, together with major brownfield modifications to Reliance's control and riser platform. Successful flowline and umbilical installation were completed in 6,561 feet (over 2,000 meters) water depth using McDermott vessels: DLV 2000; Lay Vessel 108; North Ocean 102.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach to design and build infrastructure solutions to responsibly transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. From concept to commissioning, our expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com .

