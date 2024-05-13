McDermott Executes Record-Breaking Lift on BorWin6 Project

HOUSTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has safely and successfully executed its heaviest stacking lift at its Jebel Ali fabrication yard in Dubai. This record-breaking achievement marked the latest milestone on the BorWin6 980MW high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) project for TenneT.

The stacking of deck level one had a total weight of 1,962 metric tonnes (MT) and was conducted in a tandem lift operation involving six cranes. This complex operation was executed by McDermott's lifting fabrication team, alongside construction support engineering, and its health, safety and environmental team. The lift was performed securely and ahead of schedule.

"Jebel Ali is unrivalled in its ability to deliver complex offshore structures," said Rob Shaul, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Low Carbon Solutions. "We are well positioned to continue driving execution excellence throughout the remainder of the construction phase, while maintaining the project's impeccable safety record."

Awarded in 2022, BorWin6 is a key part of McDermott's growing energy transition portfolio and represents the company's first project in the thriving offshore wind market. McDermott is delivering engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning services, through a consortium with GEIRI / C-EPRI, for an HVDC offshore converter platform, located offshore Germany.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected scope and execution of the project discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:

Global Media Relations

Reba Reid

Senior Director, Global Communications and Marketing

+1 281 588 5636

[email protected]

Local Media Relations

Barbara Knight

Senior Director, Business Line Communications and Marketing

+971 56 403 2903

[email protected]

SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd