McDermott Expands Participation in $170 Million Common Share Issuance

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced that all accredited investors holding common shares as of November 18, 2020, the record date for participation, will have the preemptive right to invest their proportionate percentage in the common share issuance.

"The interest expressed in participating in this transaction is a reminder of the significant support and confidence we have from our shareholders," said David Dickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDermott. "We look forward to leveraging the resulting solid liquidity position to deliver superior project execution and pursue new growth opportunities."

On November 18, 2020, McDermott announced that it had secured approximately $560 million in new capital through a series of transactions to further strengthen the company's balance sheet, increase liquidity and fund future growth opportunities. The transactions are expected to close by the end of the year.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach to design and build infrastructure solutions to responsibly transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. From concept to commissioning, our expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the schedule for the closing of the financing transactions and the expected use of proceeds from those transactions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customer and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

