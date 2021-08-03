HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced it has joined a consortium of public, private and academic partners collaborating on a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) project—Demonstration and Framework for [email protected] in Texas and Beyond.

The project is supported by DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. [email protected] in Texas and Beyond intends to show that renewable hydrogen can be a cost-effective fuel for multiple end-use applications, including fuel cell electric vehicles, when coupled with large, baseload consumers that use hydrogen for clean, reliable stationary power.

McDermott's participation will add additional expertise to the team's capabilities in the delivery of integrated energy infrastructure and underscores McDermott's commitment in advancing hydrogen as a key driver to low carbon and affordable energy. The project will leverage Texas' extensive resources—wind power, solar energy, underground salt-dome storage formations, hydrogen pipelines, natural gas infrastructure, international port operations, and a large, concentrated industrial infrastructure—to demonstrate the potential of DOE's [email protected] initiative.

"McDermott recognizes that hydrogen has a very prominent role to play in the future of sustainable energy," said Samik Mukherjee, McDermott's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are confident that the talent and expertise of our people, in collaboration with our partners, will accelerate momentum and unlock the meaningful progress necessary to turn aspiration into reality."

The partnership is currently focusing on two separate initiatives:

The University of Texas at Austin will host a first-of-its-kind integration of commercial hydrogen production, distribution, storage and use. The project partners will generate zero-carbon hydrogen onsite via electrolysis with solar and wind power and reformation of renewable natural gas from a Texas landfill. It is the first time that both sources of renewable hydrogen will be used in the same project. The hydrogen will power a stationary fuel cell to provide clean, reliable power for the Texas Advanced Computing Center and supply a hydrogen station with zero-emission fuel to fill a fleet of fuel cell electric vehicles.

will host a first-of-its-kind integration of commercial hydrogen production, distribution, storage and use. The project partners will generate zero-carbon hydrogen onsite via electrolysis with solar and wind power and reformation of renewable natural gas from a landfill. It is the first time that both sources of renewable hydrogen will be used in the same project. The hydrogen will power a stationary fuel cell to provide clean, reliable power for the Texas Advanced Computing Center and supply a hydrogen station with zero-emission fuel to fill a fleet of fuel cell electric vehicles. At the Port of Houston , the project team will conduct a feasibility study for scaling up hydrogen production and use. The team will assess available resources, prospective hydrogen users and delivery infrastructure, such as existing pipelines that supply hydrogen to refineries. The study will examine policies, regulations and economics so that industry can develop a strategic action plan to present to policymakers—enabling heavy-duty fuel cell transportation and energy systems.

[email protected] in Texas and Beyond brings hydrogen industry leaders together with enthusiastic and important new participants to design, build and operate the first dedicated renewable hydrogen network. It will demonstrate infrastructure safety and reliability in a real-world situation.

About [email protected]

[email protected] is a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) initiative led by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) to enable affordable hydrogen production, storage, distribution and utilization across multiple sectors in the economy. It includes DOE funded projects and national laboratory-industry co-funded activities to accelerate research, development, and demonstration of hydrogen technologies and advance the [email protected] vision. For more information, visit www.energy.gov/eere/fuelcells/h2scale.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

