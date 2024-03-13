McDermott Names Linda Borne Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

HOUSTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott today announced Linda Borne has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Borne previously served as Vice President of Human Resources (HR) and a member of the company's executive committee since 2023, leading the global HR team and progressing McDermott's People Strategy.

Linda Borne, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer for McDermott.

Borne joined the McDermott HR team in 1989 on a project and since then she has led regional and business line HR and the implementation of a global management system. Most recently, she served as Vice President of HR Operations across all of the company's business lines.

"Linda brings extensive experience to her new position and is a valued member of our executive committee," said Michael McKelvy, McDermott's President and CEO. "Her global knowledge of human resources and focus on strategic initiatives further a positive work experience for our people."

Borne is a member of several HR industry organizations, including Evanta. She earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Nicholls State University, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Contacts:

Global Media Relations

Reba Reid

Senior Director, Global Communications and Marketing

+1 281 588 5636

[email protected]

Local Media Relations

Barbara Knight

Senior Director, Area Communications and Marketing

+971 56 403 2903

[email protected]

SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd