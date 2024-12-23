McDermott Opens World-Class Welding and Technology Center in Dubai

New Facility Marks Expansion of Middle East Footprint and Enhanced Global Service Offering

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has opened a world-class welding and technology center of excellence for research, development and qualification. The industry-leading facility is located at the Oilfields Supply Center in Dubai's Jebel Ali Freezone. It encompasses over 4,100 square meters (sqm) of office and workshop space and capacity for 250 personnel.

The new premises will streamline McDermott's global pipeline development and qualification expertise to provide a purpose built, single point of execution for customer and project-focused activities.

"This facility houses our Pipeline Production Group and secures our position as an industry leader in subsea pipeline fabrication and installation," said Mike Sutherland, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East. "The centralization of our expertise will springboard the development of world-leading pipeline fabrication and qualification processes and technologies. Furthermore, it enables us to better service our projects and customers around the globe through increased efficiency, cost reduction and predictability of performance."

The center will deliver the full suite of welding, pipeline coating, non-destructive testing, equipment management, production simulation, and targeted research and development initiatives. It will also offer innovative technical solutions for McDermott's global pipeline projects using vessel simulation capabilities. This includes a full S-Lay line up and firing line simulation area, and a J-Lay rotating table for vertical pipelay. This technology enables remote intervention of McDermott's pipelay vessel fleet and can also be used to simulate environments for training purposes to increase safety and realize efficiencies.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected benefits of the off welding and technology center discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts; contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:

Global Media Relations

Reba Reid

Senior Director, Global Communications and Marketing

+1 281 588 5636

[email protected]

SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd