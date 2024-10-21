McDermott Recognized for Leadership in Garnet Recycling by GMA Middle East

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded Platinum status in the Used Garnet Return Rewards Program by GMA Middle East, marking a decade-long successful partnership between the two companies. As the first recipient of this award in the region, McDermott is being recognized for its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility through the return of garnet used in its fabrication paint blasting operations.

This initiative, which aligns with McDermott's efforts to divert solid waste from landfills, has allowed GMA to process approximately 32,000 tons of used garnet from McDermott alone.

"This recognition underscores McDermott's commitment to achieving our sustainability targets and creating long-term value for our stakeholders while integrating circularity into our operations," said Sadaf Hameed, McDermott's Manager, Sustainability. "Recycling garnet is a powerful example of how we can extend the life of materials, reduce waste, and lessen our environmental impact. We view initiatives like this as essential in transitioning to more sustainable engineering, procurement, construction, and installation practices."

"McDermott's leadership in garnet recycling sets a benchmark for environmental stewardship in the industry," said Grant Cox, GMA CEO. "Their return of used garnet over the past decade has contributed significantly to reducing landfill waste, and we are proud to recognize their role in advancing sustainability in the region. We look forward to continuing our partnership and exploring new ways to innovate together."

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

