McDermott Reinforces Technology Focus, Completes Minority Investment in Lummus Technology

HOUSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced that it has invested in Lummus Technology Holdings I LLC, a holding company of Lummus Technology. Under the terms of the share and asset purchase agreement for the sale of Lummus Technology—entered into with a joint partnership between Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd., a flagship company of The Chatterjee Group, and Rhône Capital (the "Joint Partnership") on January 21, 2020—McDermott was provided the option to purchase a minority common equity ownership interest in the entity purchasing Lummus. McDermott recently exercised its option.

"This agreement not only reinforces our already-robust and active relationship, but also reflects our support of—and belief in—Lummus' long-term strategic plan," said David Dickson, President and CEO of McDermott. "Together, we will continue to combine McDermott's innovative EPC delivery with Lummus' innovative technology solutions to our customers across the globe."

The sale of Lummus was part of McDermott's comprehensive restructuring process, which McDermott successfully completed on June 30, 2020. Since the sale, McDermott and Lummus have continued to work together through their strategic agreement to bring customers technology solutions through the entire plant life cycle.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach to design and build infrastructure solutions to responsibly transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. From concept to commissioning, our expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

About Lummus Technology

With a heritage spanning more than 110 years and a focus on innovation that has resulted in approximately 130 technologies and 3,400 patents, Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing and implementing process technologies. Lummus is a Master Licensor of petrochemical, refining, gasification, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment and related services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about McDermott's positioning for long-term growth and success and expected benefits from the minority investment. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

