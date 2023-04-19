McDermott Strengthens Employment Bench with New Partner in Boston

BOSTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of James (Jim) Nicholas to its Employment Practice Group in Boston. Jim is a seasoned high-stakes employment litigator with a focus on defending clients in wage and hour class actions in state and federal courts.

"Massachusetts is one of several hotbed states where companies must navigate a myriad of employment laws," said Michael Sheehan, Global Head of McDermott's Employment Practice Group. "Jim has the entrepreneurial mindset we value and is an exciting extension of our robust team to support clients in employment disputes from coast to coast and globally."

Jim focuses his practice on federal and state labor and employment issues and litigation for life sciences, tech, private equity and portfolio companies. He counsels clients on employee classification, wage and hour, leaves of absence, discrimination and harassment, wrongful termination and the enforcement of noncompetition and nondisclosure agreements. As a seasoned litigator, he frequently defends employers against wage and hour class actions brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage and hour laws. Jim also advises clients on employment-related issues that arise in connection with transactional matters, such as mergers and acquisitions, asset deals and financing events.

"I chose McDermott because of its strong employment practice, global footprint and collaborative approach to client service," Jim said.

Jim received his BA from the State University of New York, Geneseo and his JD from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. Prior to his legal career, Jim served in the US Army Reserve for six years as a civilian affairs specialist.

