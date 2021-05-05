McDermott's CB&I Storage Solutions Recognized with Multiple STI/SPFA Safety Awards

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced that its CB&I Storage Solutions business received three safety awards from the Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA).

STI/SPFA Safety Awards are presented annually to celebrate the highest safety achievements of member companies engaged in shop fabrication, inspection, maintenance and field construction activities. Divisions of CB&I Storage Solutions with operations in the U.S. and Central & South America were recognized in the following categories:

2020 Safety Diamond Club Award: Fabricators who achieve more than 1 million work hours without a recordable incident for the calendar year ending Dec. 31, 2020 .

Fabricators who achieve more than 1 million work hours without a recordable incident for the calendar year ending . 2020 Safety Award of Excellence: Organizations whose employees have achieved a safety record with zero OSHA Recordable Incidents in the previous calendar year.

Organizations whose employees have achieved a safety record with zero OSHA Recordable Incidents in the previous calendar year. 2020 Safety Award of Achievement: Companies whose employees have achieved at least a 10 percent reduction in the rate of OSHA Total Recordable Incidents compared to their average rate for the prior three years.

"The safety and well-being of our employees remains our number one priority," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I Storage Solutions. "This industry recognition is a testament of the safety culture each and every employee helps cultivate—every day—and in everything we do."

Winners were announced during the STI/SPFA Annual Business Meeting, held virtually, on March 31.

About CB&I Storage Solutions

CB&I Storage Solutions is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 59,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I Storage Solutions has the global expertise and strategically-located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Kevin Hargrove

Vice President and Treasurer

+1 281 870 5569

[email protected]

Global Media Relations

Reba Reid

Senior Director, Global Communications and Marketing

+1 281 588 5636

[email protected]

Local Area Media Relations

Kallise Clayton

Communications & Marketing, CB&I Storage Solutions

+1 281 870 5274

[email protected]

SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd

Related Links

http://www.mcdermott.com/

