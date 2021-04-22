McDermott's CB&I Storage Solutions Wins Multiple STI/SPFA Tank of the Year Awards

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced that its CB&I Storage Solutions business has won multiple Field Erected Tank of the Year awards from the Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA).

The STI/SPFA Tank of the Year Awards recognize member companies instrumental in the creation, construction and implementation of tanks that best represent the advantages and flexibility of steel construction. CB&I Storage Solutions was selected as the winner in the following categories:

ASME Pressure Vessel Storage: Engineering and construction of Vogtle Unit 3 ASME SEC III containment vessel for Georgia Power in Waynesboro, Georgia .

Engineering and construction of Vogtle Unit 3 ASME SEC III containment vessel for Georgia Power in . API 620 Low Pressure Liquid Storage: Engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction of full containment ethylene tank for Equistar Chemicals, LP in Morris, Illinois .

Engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction of full containment ethylene tank for Equistar Chemicals, LP in . AWWA Elevated Tank: Engineering and construction of 2 million gallon single-pedestal Waterspheroid style tank for the City of Wentzville in Missouri .

"We look forward to the STI/SPFA Tank of the Year Awards each spring and are honored to have been selected by our industry peers as winners in three of the seven categories for projects completed in 2020," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I Storage Solutions.

Winners were announced during the STI/SPFA Annual Business Meeting, held virtually, on March 31.

About CB&I Storage Solutions

CB&I Storage Solutions is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 59,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I Storage Solutions has the global expertise and strategically-located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

