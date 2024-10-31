McDermott's DLV2000 Pipelay Vessel Achieves SUSTAIN-1 Classification

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott's heavy-lift and rigid pipelay vessel, the Derrick Lay Vessel 2000 (DLV2000), has been awarded the SUSTAIN-1 classification from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). This marks the first time a marine construction vessel in its class has achieved this sustainability certification.

The SUSTAIN-1 classification recognizes the DLV2000 for its environmental performance, including energy efficiency, waste management, emissions reduction, and coastal ecosystem preservation.

"This classification stands as a testament to our ability to adapt and meet evolving customer needs with a focus on operational excellence and environmental stewardship in marine construction," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "It also demonstrates McDermott's proactive approach to advancing sustainability within offshore project execution and sets a new standard for environmentally responsible marine operations that leverage vessels in the DLV2000 class."

"Embedding ESG principles into every aspect of our business is central to advancing our sustainability goals," added Rachel Clingman, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Governance. "The SUSTAIN-1 classification not only aligns with this but also highlights the practical steps we are taking to support responsible offshore energy infrastructure development."

This achievement aligns with the International Maritime Organization's efforts toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which emphasizes the importance of sustainability in marine operations. Other previously classed vessels include floating production and offloading vessels.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

