MCDONALD’S AND NETFLIX CALL ON FANS TO PICK A SIDE WITH TWO NEW “KPOP DEMON HUNTERS”-INSPIRED MEALS

"Everything we do at McDonald's is for the fans, and no one can relate to that more than Netflix and KPop Demon Hunters," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's. "Big things happen when you bring two massive fandoms together, and this partnership was a natural fit. We found authentic ways to unite our iconic worlds — inviting HUNTR/X and Saja Boys fans into the rivalry in ways that feel true to the film and unmistakably McDonald's."

For the Pride: The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal

Think you can resist the Saja Boys? The hottest K-pop demon group is stealing the spotlight with the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal, channeling their signature heartthrob charm with a:

Spicy Saja McMuffin®: A Sausage McMuffin® with Egg, topped with a peppery Spicy Saja Sauce — inspired by the fire of Gwi-Ma.

A Sausage McMuffin® with Egg, topped with a peppery Spicy Saja Sauce — inspired by the fire of Gwi-Ma. Hash Browns: Our signature hash browns, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside — just like the Saja Boys' leader Jinu.

Our signature hash browns, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside — just like the Saja Boys' leader Jinu. Small Soft Drink: Your choice of a little "Soda Pop" to cool down from the heat.

For the Hunters: The HUNTR/X Meal

HUNTR/X is taking the stage for the rest of the day to show fans "how it's done, done, done!" The HUNTR/X Meal makes the Golden Arches even more "Golden" and includes a 10-pc. Chicken McNuggets®, medium soft drink and three limited-time menu items:

Ramyeon McShaker™ Fries: A spicy, umami spin on our World Famous Fries® featuring a soy, garlic, sesame and spice seasoning — inspired by Rumi, Mira and Zoey's go-to snack. Sprinkle the seasoning into the McShaker bag, add fries, and shake for a bold taste that's true to South Korean flavors.

A spicy, umami spin on our World Famous Fries® featuring a soy, garlic, sesame and spice seasoning — inspired by Rumi, Mira and Zoey's go-to snack. Sprinkle the seasoning into the McShaker bag, add fries, and shake for a bold taste that's true to South Korean flavors. Hunter Sauce: A sweet chili sauce mixing notes of chili, garlic and pepper with just enough heat inspired by HUNTR/X's fierce, yet fun-loving personalities.

A sweet chili sauce mixing notes of chili, garlic and pepper with just enough heat inspired by HUNTR/X's fierce, yet fun-loving personalities. Demon Sauce: A bold mustard sauce with heat and tang — made purple, just like demon patterns.

"KPop Demon Hunters has ignited an incredibly passionate global fandom, and we're always looking for authentic ways to bring fans deeper into the worlds they love," said Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix. "With McDonald's, we were able to turn the rivalry between The Saja Boys and HUNTR/X into something fans can actually experience, drawing inspiration from Korean culture and food traditions that sit at the heart of the film. From Ramyeon McShaker Fries to Demon sauces paired with Soda Pop, every detail was designed to feel like it could have come straight out of a scene in the movie."

Exclusive Access: HUNTR/X + Saja Boys Photocards

But the battle doesn't stop at the menu. Every Saja Boys Breakfast Meal and HUNTR/X Meal comes with a collectible card pack consisting of:

An exclusive photocard for either HUNTR/X or the Saja Boys and

A Derpy access card.

Fans can scan the QR code on each Derpy access card and enter the unique code on the McDonald's App by April 26 to unlock first access to exclusive content and a special reveal of the group that wins the Battle for the Fans.

A Rookie Performance: The Derpy McFlurry

One sweet rookie is also making its debut on the mainstage. Say hello to the Derpy McFlurry — a brand-new McFlurry flavor, available a la carte, that blends creamy vanilla soft serve with berry popping pearls, enrobed in a wild berry sauce. Just like Derpy Tiger, it's impossible not to love, no matter which side you pick.

The stage is set and on March 31, the battle begins. Whether you're a Hunter, part of The Pride or still deciding, head to your local McDonald's or order McDelivery from the "couch, couch, couch" to try both meals and let your taste buds choose — which side are you really on?

McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

KPop Demon Hunters

From directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows K-pop superstars HUNTR/X, who, when they aren't selling out stadiums, use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters is a Netflix film produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC