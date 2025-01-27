McDonald's Reveals Final Rosters for the 48th Annual All American Games

Legends in the Making

The final group of 24 girls and 24 boys were hand selected by a collection of the game's top analysts, prep scouts, media and coaches, from hundreds of potential high school players. This next generation of players represent communities from across the nation, each looking to make their own unique mark on the Games' rich history, continuing a 48-year legacy of impact both on and off the court.

From Court to Community

Community has remained a key fixture in the Games' mission since its founding and this year is no different. At the 2025 Games, we're taking our commitment to community a step further with new and continued investments in neighborhood networks and local organizations such as Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®). The Games will once again benefit RMHC through its network of local Chapters, and fans can join in supporting RMHC and the Brooklyn community through various Games Week activities.

Get in the Game

There are so many ways to be part of the action:

Pre-Games Warm-Up: The Sprite ® Jam Fest , featuring a 3-Point Contest, dunk competition and a knockout game, will be held on Monday, March 31 . Ticket information will be provided at a later date.

The , featuring a 3-Point Contest, dunk competition and a knockout game, will be held on . Ticket information will be provided at a later date. The Main Event: Tickets to the 2025 McDonald's All American Games at Barclays Center on Tuesday, April 1 are now available through ticketmaster.com or by visiting our website at mcdaag.com.

Tickets to the at Barclays Center on are now available through ticketmaster.com or by visiting our website at mcdaag.com. Tune In: Fans can tune in on ESPN and ESPN2. The Sprite® Jam Fest will air Monday, March 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The 2025 McDonald's All American Games will start with the Girls Game on Tuesday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET .

Basketball fans can stay up-to-date on community events, tickets sales, players and more by visiting mcdaag.com or by following @mcdaag on X, Instagram and TikTok. And as you gear up for the Games this April, McDonald's is giving you even more ways to celebrate basketball, bringing you closer to the action and your favorite players – stay tuned for what's next from the Golden Arches.

McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, and follow us on social: X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of over 255 Chapters in 62 countries and regions, RMHC provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. RMHC programs and services help families have what they need to ensure the best health outcomes for their children. For more information, visit www.RMHC.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Please direct all media inquiries to [email protected].

© 2025 McDonald's

All trademarks and/or registered marks are owned by their respective companies

SOURCE McDonald's USA