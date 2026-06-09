MCG and Norton Healthcare to Highlight the Benefits of AI-Enabled Utilization Review at CMSA 2026

Healthcare leaders will discuss practical approaches to applying AI in utilization management while maintaining clinical rigor, consistency, and human oversight

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and the industry's source of truth for trusted clinical guidance, announces that its Director of Product Management, Provider & Population Health Solutions, Marivie Lanter, MBA, RN, BSN, will join Stacie Tucker, RN, MBA, BSN, ACM, System Director for Authorization Management & Preservice at Norton Healthcare, to present at the 2026 CMSA Annual Conference and Expo happening June 16-19, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The breakfast symposium, "AI-Enabled Utilization Review: Lessons from Norton Healthcare," will take place on June 18, 2026, from 7:15–8:45 a.m. During the session, speakers will discuss how a nine-hospital health system uses MCG artificial intelligence to improve utilization review efficiency and support appropriate level-of-care decisions. Attendees will also gain insight into key criteria for evaluating AI solutions in utilization management and learn how AI can impact reviewer performance, payer alignment, and documentation quality.

"AI-enabled utilization review is one of the most impactful modernizations in hospital revenue cycle because it helps teams move from reactive work to proactive decision-making," said Stacie Tucker, RN, MBA, BSN, ACM, System Director for Authorization Management & Preservice at Norton Healthcare. "By supporting faster, more consistent reviews, MCG's assistive AI helps reduce denials, improve accuracy, optimize clinical staff time, and allow nurses and reviewers to focus on the most complex cases. Ultimately, this improves both staff satisfaction and retention."

"I'm excited to join Norton Healthcare at CMSA 2026 to share how AI is delivering measurable improvements in utilization management workflows," said Ms. Lanter. "Amid all the hype surrounding AI in healthcare, this session will focus on real-world results, including how Norton reduced review times to less than 3 minutes. This is just one example of how a leading health system is using AI responsibly to support review teams, strengthen operational performance, and drive more informed level-of-care decisions."

The annual CMSA conference brings together case managers, healthcare leaders, and industry professionals from across the country to collaborate, share insights, and help shape the future of case management. Learn more about the conference at https://cmsa.org/conference/.

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, is the trusted source of truth for clinical guidance in the healthcare industry. MCG combines evidence-based guidelines and analytics with artificial intelligence to guide efficient and accurate clinical decisions. MCG solutions are licensed by a vast majority of health plans, thousands of hospitals, and many state and federal government agencies to drive quality health outcomes while controlling costs. For more information, visit www.mcg.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies — FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda, and Zynx Health — elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE MCG Health