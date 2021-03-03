McGowan Acquires Assets of Couch Braunsdorf's Wholesale Division (Lawyers Professional Liability Programs & Authorities)

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The McGowan Companies ("McGowan") has acquired the assets of the Wholesale Division of Couch Braunsdorf Insurance Group, Inc. ("CBIG"), effective 2/1/2021. CBIG's Wholesale Division will be re-branded under the "McGowan" brand.

The McGowan Companies Couch Braunsdorf Insurance Group, Inc.

CBIG's Wholesale Division specializes in writing Lawyers Professional Liability ("LPL"). CBIG administers multiple, exclusive LPL programs through carriers rated "A" or better by A.M. Best. Prior to this transaction, both CBIG's Wholesale Division and McGowan Pro were leading writers of Lawyers Professional Liability. With the "joining of forces," McGowan Program Administrators will become one of the leading and largest writers of Lawyers Professional Liability in the United States.

Deborah DiMarco, Underwriting Manager of CBIG's Wholesale Division, commented, "We are very excited to become part of The McGowan Companies. Its extraordinary underwriting, distribution, and technological capabilities will accrue to the benefit of our brokers and policyholders."

After the transaction, the staff of CBIG's Lawyers Professional Liability Programs will remain in place, led by Neil P. McGowan, JD, MBA [ P: (440) 333-6300 x3651/ E: [email protected] ]. Neil McGowan said, "Our LPL program is distinguished from most of our competitors, because we have attorneys on staff to underwrite complex LPL risks."

All of CBIG's brokers will receive automatic, initial appointments with McGowan and its full range of products and capabilities. Coverage is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

"This acquisition fits exceptionally-well with McGowan's national growth strategy," said Thomas B. McGowan, IV, President/CEO of The McGowan Companies. He continued, "We are very pleased to add CBIG's Wholesale Division to our diverse portfolio of companies. CBIG's Wholesale Division has a strong tradition of providing exemplary products and services to its clients… a tradition we intend to honor and continue."

Most of the programs managed by McGowan Program Administrators ("MPA") are available on a nationwide basis, exclusively through McGowan Program Administrators. MPA operates on an "open brokerage" basis, meaning that its programs are available to all brokers in the United States.

Please contact Brett Davis or Neil McGowan with any questions:

Brett Davis Neil P. McGowan, JD, MBA Director of Acquisitions Director – Lawyers Professional Liability Programs The McGowan Companies McGowan Program Administrators Corporate Headquarters Corporate Headquarters 20595 Lorain Road 20595 Lorain Road Fairview Park, OH 44126 Fairview Park, OH 44126 P: (440) 333-6300 x2132 P: (440) 333-6300 x3651 E: [email protected] E: [email protected]

Legal Notice: Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, Couch Braunsdorf Insurance Group, Inc. ("CBIG") sold certain of its assets, but not its liabilities, to McGowan Consolidated Insurance Holdings Group, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries/affiliated companies ("McGowan"), effective 2/1/2021. CBIG was not merged with or into McGowan. CBIG was not consolidated with or into McGowan. McGowan is not a continuation of CBIG.

SOURCE The McGowan Companies