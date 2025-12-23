McGowan Acquires Westcap Insurance Services (Via Asset Purchase Agreement)

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The McGowan Companies ("McGowan"), one of the nation's largest insurance conglomerates, today announced a strategic acquisition of Westcap Insurance Services ("Westcap") Westcap is a program administrator that manages two market-leading programs: (1) General Liability Program for Contractors & Sub-Contractors (including Residential Contractors, Commercial Contractors, and Industrial Contractors); and (2) General Liability / Products Liability Program for the Building Materials Industry (Manufacturers & Distributors of Building Materials). The transaction was effective 11/1/2025.

Westcap Insurance Services

Victoria Millard, Westcap's Managing Director, commented: "Since its founding more than 20 years ago, Westcap has developed innovative and specialized insurance programs for the Construction & Building Materials industries. Westcap's underwriting and customer service separate us from other program administrators." She continued: "McGowan has unmatched depth in specialty insurance, with its large portfolio of program administrators, specialty MGUs, and wholesale insurance brokerages. With McGowan's position in the market, its multi-vertical offerings, its ability to secure high-quality capacity, and its distribution platform of 92,000+ appointed insurance brokers, we are excited to expand our geographic reach and product offerings. We will be launching a number of new and innovative programs in the near future."

"This acquisition fits exceptionally-well with McGowan's national and international growth strategy," said Thomas B. McGowan, IV, President/CEO of The McGowan Companies." He continued, "We are very pleased to add Westcap to our diverse portfolio of companies. With the acquisition of Westcap, we aim to expand distribution of its current programs as well as develop and launch new programs, leveraging the extensive capabilities and experience of Victoria and her fantastic team of professionals. Westcap has a strong tradition of providing exemplary products and services to its clients… a tradition we intend to honor and continue."

After the transaction is closed, Westcap will continue to operate under the "Westcap Insurance Services" brand, within The McGowan Companies family of companies, led by Victoria Millard, and all staff will remain in place.

Please contact Brett Davis or Victoria Millard with any questions:

Brett Davis Victoria Millard Director of Acquisitions Managing Director The McGowan Companies Westcap Insurance Services 20595 Lorain Road 20595 Lorain Road Fairview Park, OH 44126 Fairview Park, OH 44126 P: (440) 333-6300 x2132 P: (619) 937-8900 E: [email protected] E: [email protected]

Legal Notice: Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, Seven Kingdoms Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Westcap Insurance Services) ("Westcap") sold certain of its/their assets operating but not its/their liabilities, to McGowan Consolidated Insurance Holdings Group, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries/affiliated companies ("McGowan"), effective 11/1/2025. Westcap was not merged with or into McGowan. Westcap was not consolidated with or into McGowan. McGowan is not a continuation of Westcap.

