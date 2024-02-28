McGowan Acquires Assets of Parks Plus Underwriting Agency, LLC & Intersure Insurance Brokers Corp.

The McGowan Companies

28 Feb, 2024, 08:37 ET

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The McGowan Companies ("McGowan") has acquired the assets of Parks Plus Underwriting Agency, LLC and Intersure Insurance Brokers Corp. ("Parks Plus/Intersure") effective 12/31/2023. Parks Plus/Intersure is a national program manager that specializes in complex Property and Inland Marine risks within the Amusement and Entertainment industry.  After the transaction, the staff of Parks Plus/Intersure will remain in place, led by David Chodzko [P:  (352) 610-9881 | E:  [email protected] ]

Parks Plus Underwriting Agency
Parks Plus Underwriting Agency

David Chodzko, President & CEO, commented, "We are very excited to become part of The McGowan Companies.  Their commitment to investing in and expanding our capabilities will accrue to the benefit of our policyholders."

"This acquisition fits exceptionally-well with McGowan's national growth strategy," said Thomas B. McGowan, IV, President/CEO of The McGowan Companies.  He continued, "We are very pleased to add Parks Plus/Intersure's suite of products and services to our diverse portfolio of companies.  Parks Plus/Intersure has a strong tradition of providing exemplary products and services to its clients…  a tradition we intend to honor and continue."

Please contact Brett Davis or David Chodzko with any questions:

Brett Davis                                                                                    David A. Chodzko

Director of Acquisitions                                                                 President & CEO

The McGowan Companies                                                           Parks Plus Underwriting Agency, LLC

20595 Lorain Road                                                                       2217 Pinta Avenue

Fairview Park, OH  44126                                                            Spring Hill, FL 34609

P:  (440) 333-6300 x2132                                                             P:  (352) 610-9881

E:  [email protected]                                                          E:  [email protected]

Legal Notice:  Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, Parks Plus Underwriting Agency, LLC and Intersure Insurance Brokers Corp. ("Parks Plus/Intersure") sold certain of its/their assets, but not its/their liabilities, to McGowan Consolidated Insurance Holdings Group, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries/affiliated companies ("McGowan"), effective 12/31/2023.  Parks Plus/Intersure was not merged with or into McGowan.  Parks Plus/Intersure was not consolidated with or into McGowan.  McGowan is not a continuation of Parks Plus/Intersure.

