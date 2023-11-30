McGowan Acquires Assets of Protexure Insurance Agency, Inc.

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The McGowan Companies ("McGowan") has acquired the assets of Protexure Insurance Agency, Inc. ("Protexure") effective 11/1/2023. Protexure is a national program manager that specializes in Professional Liability insurance for Lawyers and Accountants. After the transaction, the staff of Protexure will remain in place, led by Kyle Nieman [P: (630) 799-2000 / E: [email protected] ].

Kyle Nieman, President & CEO, commented, "We are very excited to become part of The McGowan Companies. Their commitment to investing in and expanding our capabilities will accrue to the benefit of our policyholders."

"This acquisition fits exceptionally-well with McGowan's national growth strategy," said Thomas B. McGowan, IV, President/CEO of The McGowan Companies. He continued, "We are very pleased to add Protexure's suite of products and services to our diverse portfolio of companies. Protexure has a strong tradition of providing exemplary products and services to its clients… a tradition we intend to honor and continue."

Please contact Brett Davis or Kyle Nieman with any questions:

Brett Davis                                         

                          Kyle Nieman

Director of Acquisitions                       

                          President & CEO

The McGowan Companies                 

                          Protexure Insurance Agency, Inc.

20595 Lorain Road                             

                          4200 Commerce Court

Fairview Park, OH 44126                   

                          Lisle, IL 60532

P: (440) 333-6300 x2132                     

                          P: (630) 799-2000 Ext 7011

E: [email protected]                   

                          E:  [email protected]

Legal Notice: Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, Protexure Insurance Agency, Inc. ("Protexure") sold certain of its/their assets, but not its/their liabilities, to McGowan Consolidated Insurance Holdings Group, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries/affiliated companies ("McGowan"), effective 11/1/2023. Protexure was not merged with or into McGowan. Protexure was not consolidated with or into McGowan. McGowan is not a continuation of Protexure.

SOURCE The McGowan Companies

