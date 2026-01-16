McGowan Program Administrators Expands Habitational Program to Include Affordable and Student Housing

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McGowan Program Administrators (MPA) announced the expansion of its Habitational Insurance Program to include Affordable Housing and Student Housing risks, further strengthening its position in the multifamily insurance marketplace.

This expanded appetite responds to growing broker demand for stable capacity and competitive pricing in two increasingly challenging segments. The MPA Habitational Program delivers competitive rates, experienced underwriting, and dedicated service, specifically tailored to the unique risk profiles of affordable and student housing properties.

"These occupancies continue to be in high demand among our broker partners," said Jeffrey Marsh, Managing Director of McGowan Program Administrators. "We're pleased to offer a reliable solution supported by strong underwriting discipline and committed market partners."

The program is available to retail insurance brokers and is designed to support professionally managed properties seeking comprehensive, responsive coverage solutions.

