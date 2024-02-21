m'Chel Haircare Partners with Fictiv to Launch Commercial Product in One Year

From prototype to a fully-integrated commercial product, Fictiv's digital manufacturing capabilities were key to bringing the small business' innovative dry brush to market.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv, a global manufacturing company, today announced its partnership with m'Chel Haircare to seamlessly bring m'Chel's signature Day After Brush from prototype to commercial launch.

After years of searching for a manufacturer willing to tackle the complex prototyping, injection molding, and commercial production of her one-of-a-kind dry shampoo product, Michelle Kim, founder of m'Chel, discovered Fictiv. Not only did Fictiv step up to the challenge of this program where others wouldn't, but Fictiv accelerated time-to-market for Kim significantly and helped get the product to market in just one year—well ahead of schedule.

"Regardless of what facet of the project we were working on—prototyping, tooling, finishing—I had confidence in Fictiv's expertise and knew I was in good hands," said Kim.

Through its global manufacturing network, best-in-class supply chain, and operations teams, supported by Fictiv's AI-powered technology platform, they provided m'Chel with virtually unlimited manufacturing capacity across a wide range of capabilities and ongoing design for manufacturability, program management, and logistics support.

According to Kim, "I went from constantly fighting through manufacturing roadblocks to working with an incredible team who made quality manufacturing a reality." Furthermore, "Fictiv handled everything I normally would have had to do myself, including identifying the right suppliers, sourcing and then manufacturing each part, as well as all the logistics and shipping details."

The patented Day After Brush was produced using Fictiv's market-leading capabilities, including injection molding, overmolding, compression molding, ultrasonic welding, 3D printing, product validation, screen printing, bristle grafting, and design for manufacturability guidance.

"Fictiv simplified the manufacturing process and eliminated many of the barriers I experienced with other manufacturers," said Kim. "Fictiv explained their capabilities and showed me my options, including how to make my product more cost-effective."

"Most factories require minimum order quantities of 10,000 to 100,000 units during low-volume production," said Andy Richardson, VP of Business Development at Fictiv. "That's a large commitment for a new company looking to enter the market. At Fictiv, we don't put those types of restrictions on our customers. We focus on simplifying their full journey from prototyping to production."

By partnering with Fictiv, customers of all sizes can access a Fortune 500-class supply chain, complete with extensive capabilities, hands-on quality management and guided expertise, and a best-in-class technology platform for quoting, DFM, and order tracking to accelerate innovation.

To learn more about m'Chel's manufacturing success with Fictiv, read the full story here.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a global manufacturing company that simplifies sourcing for custom manufacturing, from prototype to low-volume production. Through its highly-vetted manufacturing network, AI-powered technology platform, and global operations centers across the USA, Mexico, India, and China, Fictiv delivers fast, high-quality custom manufacturing services from quote to delivery. Fictiv's capabilities span the full mechanical bill of materials, including Injection Molding, Compression Molding, 3D Printing, CNC Machining, Die Casting, and Sheet Metal. To date, Fictiv has delivered more than 30 million commercial and prototype parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate faster, free up precious resources, and drive profitable growth.

About m'Chel Haircare

m'Chel Haircare specializes in natural, sustainable products for hair. The company's signature product, the Day After Brush, is a reusable dry shampoo applicator that works with an organic, gentle dry shampoo powder.

