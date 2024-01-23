McKee Foods and Little Debbie® Brand Unveils Big Pack Mini Muffins with Two Irresistible Varieties: Chocolate Chip and Blueberry

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Debbie, the brand known for consistently delivering high-quality, delicious snacks that families trust, will expand its lineup with the introduction of Little Debbie Big Pack Mini Muffins. Available in two varieties, Chocolate Chip and Blueberry, these Big Packs are set to hit stores nationwide mid-January, offering even more of a good thing.

Responding to the call for more muffins per pouch, Little Debbie is introducing its Big Pack Mini Muffins, with a Suggested Retail Price of $4.99. Each pouch contains six bite-sized mini muffins, providing a convenient and satisfying selection. This offering aims to meet the ever-growing demand for larger pack sizes while delivering the same quality and taste that consumers expect from the Little Debbie brand.

"Consumer feedback has been a driving force behind the creation of the Big Pack Mini Muffins," says Little Debbie Product Manager, Erica Cunningham. "It was this frequently heard request, coupled with the understanding that as households grow and change, so do their needs, that led us to offer a format with more muffins per pouch. This is in addition to our current Family Pack Mini Muffins with four muffins per pouch, available in a variety of both classic and fun flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Birthday Cake and Strawberry Shortcake Mini Muffins."

Little Debbie enthusiasts and snack lovers alike can look forward to a delightful experience with more muffins to share, savor and enjoy. For further information about Little Debbie Mini Muffins, please visit www.minimuffins.com.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND
McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,100 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION
McKee Foods, a family bakery with annual sales of about $1.6 billion, is a privately-held company based in Collegedale, Tenn. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs more than 6,700 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

Contact:  Mike Gloekler, Corporate Communications & PR Manager
Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440
Cell: (423) 364-4431
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McKee Foods

