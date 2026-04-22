McKinsey and Google Cloud Launch the McKinsey Google Transformation Group to Scale Enterprise Impact for the AI era

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 — McKinsey & Company and Google Cloud today announced the McKinsey Google Transformation Group, expanding the two organizations' longstanding partnership to accelerate enterprise outcomes by enabling AI transformations across domains and industries.

The new group combines McKinsey's strategy and industry expertise, transformation experience, and technology delivery capabilities with Google Cloud's AI stack – including compute accelerators, multimodal Gemini models, and Gemini Enterprise – to help clients turn AI ambition into sustained business value. The organizations will deliver this value through joint teams, co-funded value assessments, and outcome-based models, creating a more seamless, end-to-end experience while reducing upfront investment and aligning to measurable results.

As AI reshapes industries, transformation has become a top priority for executives and boards. Yet many organizations struggle to move beyond experimentation. The McKinsey Google Transformation Group bridges that gap, bringing together strategy, technology, and implementation in a unified approach tied to outcomes and focused on scaling impact.

"AI is pushing organizations to transform how they capture value and operate end to end," said Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner of McKinsey & Company. "The McKinsey Google Transformation Group helps our clients move beyond pilots and fundamentally rewire their business by combining deep technology capabilities with industry and transformation expertise to reshape core processes at scale."

Three pillars of the McKinsey Google Transformation Group

The McKinsey Google Transformation Group delivers transformation through a structured, end-to-end co-invested model from value discovery, ambition setting, and transformation design, to enterprise-wide technology deployment and value delivery, helping organizations reimagine their businesses, innovate at scale, and sustain performance gains. McKinsey and Google will support clients across the transformation lifecycle, including identifying value at stake, developing roadmaps, building MVPs, and scaling deployment enterprise-wide.

The collaboration also focuses on scaling proven industry and domain use cases across organizations while embedding the operating models, governance, and change management required to sustain impact. McKinsey applies these same principles internally, using Gemini Enterprise to enhance our knowledge platform for colleagues worldwide.

Joint Google and McKinsey teams will work together to develop AI-powered client solutions built on Google Cloud, leveraging McKinsey's industry- and domain-specific insights to create reusable proprietary assets that speed time to value and support scaled adoption.

As part of this collaboration, McKinsey's QuantumBlack technologists will collaborate with Google's forward deployed engineers (FDEs) to work on challenging client use cases. The teams will prototype and deliver scaled, industry-specific AI solutions and agents that will transform workflows across domains and entire value chains. Google DeepMind – a world-leading AI research lab – will also provide early access to its frontier models, including the Gemini family. McKinsey's feedback will help further refine these models to ensure they're equipped to deliver benefits to customers.

McKinsey and Google Cloud will also bring together senior leaders through forums and shared insights to help shape how enterprises approach AI transformation.

"We're at a pivotal moment where AI is fundamentally redefining what's possible for every business," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "By bringing together McKinsey's strategic guidance with Google Cloud's AI platform, we're helping organizations reimagine entire value chains and build the agentic enterprises that will define the next era of global industry."

Underpinning this effort and building on recognition as Google's Data & AI 2025 Partner of the Year and Advisory and Consulting 2026 Partner of the Year, McKinsey is investing to scale its Google Cloud expertise and delivery capabilities across infrastructure and AI.

Proven results across industries

McKinsey's work with Google Cloud builds on a growing track record of delivering quantifiable, AI-driven impact through transformations across industries.

Telecommunications

As part of its ambition to become an AI-native organization, Indosat, a leading Indonesian telecommunications firm worked with both organizations to embed Google Cloud AI and Gemini models into marketing and customer journeys, unlocking hyper-personalization at scale. The program is expected to deliver more than $360 million in cumulative EBITDA impact by 2027, enable 80+ concurrent AI use cases, and activate over 90% of employees as regular AI users.

"Our partnership with McKinsey and Google Cloud is a powerful enabler of our AI North Star. By combining the Rewired framework with world-class technology, together we are accelerating our transformation into an AI-Native Telco—delivering meaningful impact for our customers and reinforcing our larger purpose of Empowering Indonesia," said Vikram Sinha, President Director & CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

Real Estate

CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, is working with McKinsey and Google Cloud to deploy agentic AI across domains, prioritizing high-impact use cases to unlock enterprise value.

"Managing the complexity of real estate services requires innovative approaches, and by partnering with McKinsey and Google Cloud to build a scalable agentic AI platform, we're streamlining operations, unlocking significant efficiencies, and creating a foundation for long-term sustainable impact," said Kapil Lahoti, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at CBRE.

Performance Sports

McKinsey and Google Cloud have been working together for nearly two years to drive impact for Formula E, the first and only electric single-seater car racing championship.

"Formula E is the next evolution of motorsport. Our collaboration with Google Cloud and McKinsey is accelerating that evolution by embedding cutting-edge technology directly into the heart of our sport. We've already set world records together using Google Cloud engineering and QuantumBlack analytics, establishing elite performance as the foundation of our partnership. Now, we are taking that further and our ambition is to show the world what progress looks like at full speed by setting a new global benchmark for AI integration in sports. Together we are driven by a different energy," said Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E.

About McKinsey

McKinsey is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth. We work with clients across the private, public, and social sectors to solve complex problems and create positive change for all their stakeholders. We combine bold strategies and transformative technologies to help organizations innovate more sustainably, achieve lasting gains in performance, and build workforces that will thrive for this generation and the next. Visit www.mckinsey.com for more.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud